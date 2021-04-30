2,000-gallon fuel spill shuts down Isle of Palms Connector

ISLE OF PALMS — A 2,000-gallon fuel spill at a gas station early the morning of April 30 has forced authorities to shut down the Isle of Palms Connector as agencies converge to clean up the mess.

Police expect the road to remain closed through the morning, and asked drivers to avoid it, along with Palm Boulevard from 10th to 14th avenues.

"IOP Connector is closed for inbound and outbound traffic," the city's police department reported on Twitter. "Personnel is responding to a fuel spill at the Circle K on Palm Boulevard."

While Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant police divert traffic, U.S. Coast Guard and Charleston County staff are working to keep over 2,000 gallons of fuel out of nearby waterways. Charleston County EMS also was at the spill.

Authorities haven't explained what led to the spill or if anyone was injured.

The spill comes about seven months after a 3,100-gallon spill when a failed pump sent diesel fuel spewing from a generator at the Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant on James Island.

Some of that fuel seeped into the surrounding marsh and prompted an emergency cleanup of the area in August.

A Charleston Water System spokesman said at the time about 20 percent of the fuel trickled into the marsh.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.