1961 civil rights rally in Columbia remembered with marker, memorial and ceremony

COLUMBIA — Sixty years ago, about 200 mostly Black demonstrators gathered at the S.C. Statehouse to protest segregation. Another 200 to 300 people observed from the periphery.

The marchers on March 2, 1961, approached from Sumter and Main and Gervais streets and clustered before the building's façade, where they intended to conduct a silent protest. David Carter, a theology student at Benedict College, told them to follow their conscience.

The students were warned by police to disperse within 15 minutes or face arrest for breaching the peace.

They did not disperse. They did not remain silent. They sang “We Shall Not Be Moved,” “The Star- Spangled Banner” and other songs. They clapped their hands. They stomped their feet.

Then, they were arrested.

On the exact day of the event's 60th anniversary, the Columbia rally was commemorated with a gathering just across from the S.C. Statehouse, where a historic marker and stone monument were unveiled. The marker describes the historic event; the stone displays the names of the plaintiffs.

The commemoration, sponsored by Columbia SC 63, the University of South Carolina’s Center for Civil Rights History and Research, the city of Columbia and Historic Columbia, featured remarks from Rep. Leola Robinson-Simpson (who was among the young protesters in 1961), Mayor Steve Benjamin, retired S.C. Chief Justice Jean Toal, the Rev. James Edwards (lead plaintiff in the case) and lead organizer Bobby Donaldson.

“We wanted to acknowledge this milestone for these people in their late 70s early 80s,” Donaldson said of the generation that protested segregation and injustice all those years ago. “We wanted something near the Statehouse ... (by) the intersection where students were arrested.”

The protest prompted a legal challenge that reached the Supreme Court which, in an 8-1 decision, ruled in favor of the demonstrators. The legal groundwork had been laid by attorneys Matthew J. Perry, Lincoln C. Jenkins Jr. and Donald James Sampson.

The Supreme Court determined that South Carolina had infringed on protesters' fundamental rights to free speech and assembly, as well as their freedom to petition for redress of grievances. The state could not interfere in the expression of these rights, according to the 14th Amendment.

The case set a precedent that would be invoked elsewhere during the civil rights movement — in Birmingham, Ala., in 1963, where fire hoses and dogs would be deployed against demonstrators, and in Montgomery, Ala., in 1965, where marchers from Selma assembled at the Statehouse to demand access to the polls.

Robinson-Simpson read aloud a resolution presented before the General Assembly to honor the the 1961 marchers and commemorate the Edwards case. In Washington, D.C., Rep. Jim Clyburn also presented a resolution before the U.S. House of Representatives remembering the event and its impacts. Clyburn was a 20-year-old student at S.C. State College when he joined the Statehouse protest.

Toal noted that the Edwards case was the first civil rights legal challenge to apply a First Amendment argument and a “seminal event that protected so many demonstrations to come.”

Columbia SC 63 is a project started in 2012 to record and share the many stories of South Carolina’s civil rights struggle. The state has played a major role in advancing the cause of equality and justice since the 1940s. Several key legal cases, including Duvall v. J.F. Seignous et al. (1944), Briggs v. Elliott (1952), Harvey Gantt’s integration lawsuit against Clemson College (1963), and Edwards v. South Carolina (1963) were argued in South Carolina.

The state also provided the stage for several historical civil rights protests, including the 1969 Charleston Hospital Strike and the effort to desegregate All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, which led to the deadly confrontation between students and law enforcement on the campus of S.C. State College in 1968.

Now Donaldson, who is lead scholar for Columbia SC 63 and director of the Center for Civil Rights History and Research at the University of South Carolina, is striving to record oral histories, honor aging activists and show connections between past and present.

Benjamin noted that South Carolina's role in the civil rights movement often gets short shrift. Yet the courage of young people during the 1960s should not be forgotten.

“We have the opportunity today to give some folks their flowers,” he said.