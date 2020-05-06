You are the owner of this article.
19-year-old man found dead in Wando River after Charleston police search

A man has been found dead after Charleston police searched the Wando River for a possible drowning victim.

The body of Russell McLaughlin, of Charleston, was recovered around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday by the Charleston Police Department Dive Team. 

His cause of death has not been confirmed. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Police began searching for a 19-year-old late Tuesday night after receiving a call that he may have drowned off a dock on Royal Assembly Drive. The call came in around 8:40 p.m., police said.

The victim fell from a dock and into the water between 8 and 8:30 p.m., the Berkeley County Coroner's Office said.

The incident is under investigation. No further details were immediately available.

