19-year-old man found dead in Wando River after Charleston police search

A man has been found dead after Charleston police searched the Wando River for a possible drowning victim.
The body of Russell McLaughlin, of Charleston, was recovered around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday by the Charleston Police Department Dive Team.
His cause of death has not been confirmed. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Police began searching for a 19-year-old late Tuesday night after receiving a call that he may have drowned off a dock on Royal Assembly Drive. The call came in around 8:40 p.m., police said.
The victim fell from a dock and into the water between 8 and 8:30 p.m., the Berkeley County Coroner's Office said.
The incident is under investigation. No further details were immediately available.