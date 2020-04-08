19-year-old killed while cleaning loaded gun at Goose Creek home

A 19-year-old was killed at a Goose Creek home Tuesday night, shot while cleaning a loaded gun.
Another person at the Nandina Drive home had been teaching the teen to clean the gun, but didn't make sure the weapon had been emptied, according to police.
That person, suspected of pulling the trigger and fatally wounding the victim around 9:45 p.m., has been cooperating with officers. Four other witnesses stayed at the scene, police said.
The teenager had died by the time police arrived a few minutes later.
Goose Creek police are continuing to investigate the shooting, but have not announced any arrests.