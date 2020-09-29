18-year-old store clerk charged in connection with West Side Charleston shooting

Authorities arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting on the Charleston peninsula that left one man hospitalized Monday night with life-threatening injuries.

Suhib Ahmed Aref Yousef, of Ladson, faces one count each of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting at Green's Grocery, 167 President St., at 5:55 p.m. Monday, according to an incident report.

A 41-year-old Charleston man and Yousef, a clerk at the store, got into an argument when the man tried to check out, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Police said security footage showed Yousef pulling out an electric baton, then a metal blade with tape around the end of it, ushering the man out the door.

The victim spit at Yousef and began walking toward the door, police said, when Yousef grabbed a handgun and kept it trained on the man's back as he left the store.

Yousef kept the door propped open with his foot and kept arguing with the man, then opened fire when the man moved, according to police records. The victim wasn't hit by that bullet, but charged Yousef and knocked him back into the store.

Police say Yousef stepped to the side and fired several more rounds at the man, who was hit in the head and fell to the store's floor, unconscious. Emergency medical services took the man to Medical University Hospital.

An update on the victim's condition was not available Tuesday, but Francis said Monday night the man's injuries were considered life-threatening.

The shooting comes as police leaders have expressed concerns over an increase in violent crime across the city.

Tensions in downtown Charleston snapped following the shooting death of the husband of a new College of Charleston official on July 17. Shortly after, police announced a plan to increase patrols citywide with help from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and the State Law Enforcement Division.

The move drew the ire of civil rights activists concerned that the increased police presence would lead to harassment and other negative impacts on the Black community.

Police persisted with their plan, saying it was necessary to address a worrying increase in gun crime around the city. Officials also stressed that the increased patrols were not being done with a heavy-handed approach.

The increase in officers allowed them to properly carry out community policing initiatives, such as foot patrols aimed at building relationships with residents, during a challenging time in which the department was down on uniformed personnel, and balancing the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing protests.

This story is developing. Check back for more.