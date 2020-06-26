18-year-old missing overnight after fall from boat in Charleston Harbor

The Coast Guard is still searching for an 18-year-old who fell off a boat Thursday night and hasn't been seen since.
The teen fell from his boat near the Ravenel Bridge in the Charleston Harbor shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to LTJG Michael Allen, and wasn't wearing a lifejacket. Another person on board jumped in and tried to help, but couldn't pull the fallen man from the water.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and firefighters are helping in the search, Allen said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.