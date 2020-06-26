You are the owner of this article.
18-year-old missing overnight after fall from boat in Charleston Harbor

  • Updated
Coast Guard search Alan Devier (copy)

The U.S. Coast Guard and other authorities search for a missing man. Provided

 Provided

The Coast Guard is still searching for an 18-year-old who fell off a boat Thursday night and hasn't been seen since.

The teen fell from his boat near the Ravenel Bridge in the Charleston Harbor shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to LTJG Michael Allen, and wasn't wearing a lifejacket. Another person on board jumped in and tried to help, but couldn't pull the fallen man from the water.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and firefighters are helping in the search, Allen said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

