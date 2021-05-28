$17M Ice House at Park Circle redevelopment project breaks ground

NORTH CHARLESTON — Construction near Park Circle has begun on a $17 million project to refurbish an old ice distribution building into office and retail use, with three tenants already lined up.

Construction company Samet Corp., real estate business Colliers International and architectural studio The Middleton Group will be moving from their respective Charleston- and North Charleston-based locations to 4287 Spruill Ave. toward the end of the year, said Pat Marr, principal of development with WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments.

“We think the nature of that building gives the project some distinction and interest, as opposed to just putting up some block buildings," Marr said.

Charleston-based WRS is partnering with the Isle of Palms-based Paragon Commercial Properties in the endeavor.

Developers of the ice house project intend to use the state Abandoned Buildings Revitalization Act to help finance the effort.

North Charleston City Council certified May 27 five buildings on the Spruill Avenue property as abandoned, enabling the mixed-use project to qualify for tax credits.

Developers expect to get tax credits “in the neighborhood of $1.5 to $2 million,” Marr said.

The credits will enable developers to refurbish the old ice building, rather than demolish it, Marr said.

"Where (the tax credits) really help is when you’re trying to change the product use," Marr said. "This was an industrial site. They made ice and distributed ice. This was also a site we had to clean up. It had some environmental issues."

The Middleton Group will be moving from its site at King Street Extension in Charleston, and Colliers International will relocate from Calhoun Street.

Samet Corp. is changing its location from Aviation Avenue in North Charleston.

The moves indicate how companies are increasingly viewing the North Area as a desirable place to do business because of its proximity to growing residential communities, Marr said.

"We’re seeing tenants move out of downtown," he said. "More and more employees are coming from Summerville and Nexton."

Spruill Avenue has increasingly become a focal point for new development as revitalization efforts on East Montague Avenue, located in Park Circle, have spilled over onto the Spruill corridor.

Holy City Brewery, a craft brewer, and Firefly Distillery, which offers outdoor and indoor event space, have relocated to Spruill Avenue in recent years.

Developers have become more interested in the neighborhood since the state Department of Transportation approved handing over ownership of Spruill Avenue to North Charleston, which will allow the city to add on-street parking.

The city has been working to address the area's lack of parking. North Charleston has completed one new parking lot and has plans to establish two more lots on Spruill, said Councilman Bob King.

"That whole area is developing pretty good," King said.

Dallas-based Reddy Ice currently uses a building on the property as a storage freezer before distributing ice to Charleston-area retailers. That use will remain up to two years before that building is redeveloped, Marr said.

Offices for Reddy Ice will be relocated near the freezer building while the storage freezer remains open.

In addition to renovating the now-boarded up ice building, the project involves building a two-story, 12,000-square-foot office space facility and another 10,000-square-foot structure.

Construction work, which began six weeks ago, so far has involved demolishing a few buildings on the site. Crews are preparing to install underground utilities, Marr said.

"The project will deliver in December this year," Marr said.