16-year-old charged with murder in SC teacher's death

ORANGEBURG — South Carolina deputies charged a second teenager with murder in the 2020 death of an Orangeburg teacher.

Orangeburg deputies said Karl Williams answered a knock on his front door on Dec. 14. A gunman opened fire on him and then fled, leaving the 49-year-old to bleed out.

Authorities arrested a suspect in January, charging 18-year-old Aloysius Green Jr. with murder. Another 18-year-old suspect, Calik Guinard, is behind bars in Florida but will be extradited to face charges in the case, the sheriff's department said.

In the latest stage of the investigation, deputies joined U.S. Marshals to arrest a 16-year-old boy at an Orangeburg apartment complex. He'll face a family court judge for a probable cause hearing at a later date, authorities said.