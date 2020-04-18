You are the owner of this article.
13-year-old charged with murder in shooting that killed teen in North Charleston

North Charleston police. File/Staff

A 13-year-old boy was charged with murder in a Saturday afternoon shooting at a North Charleston apartment building that killed a 16-year-old.

Because of the boy's age, he has not been publicly identified and will have his case handled in family court.

North Charleston police were called to the Appian Way Apartments on Patriot Boulevard just before 1 p.m., Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.

Wakil Javabi Grant, of North Charleston, died  before  officers arrived, according to Deckard.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

