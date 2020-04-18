13-year-old charged with murder in shooting at North Charleston apartments

A 13-year-old boy was charged with murder in a Saturday afternoon shooting at a North Charleston apartment building.
Because of the boy's age, he has not been publicly identified and will have his case handled in family court.
North Charleston police were called to the Appian Way Apartments on Patriot Boulevard just before 1 p.m., Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
One person had been shot in the torso and died before they arrived, according to Deckard.
No further details about the shooting were immediately available.