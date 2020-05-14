13 SC accused gang members face federal charges of peddling drugs, spreading violence

State and federal authorities have announced a series of sweeping indictments and arrests aimed at disrupting a North Charleston street gang they say was peddling drugs and spreading violence around the Lowcountry.

The 12 defendants named on Thursday are part of an ongoing investigation, called Operation Lowcountry Line, and are believed to be members or associates of the Dorchester Terrace Crew, also known as DTC or 4-mile, authorities said. A 13th defendant was not named but is expected to be taken into custody soon.

The arrests and indictments form the second wave of the operation, which was made public last year.

"This street gang obtained bulk supplies of cocaine and other narcotics from interstate sources of supply and then redistributed the drugs to street-level drug dealers in the greater Charleston area," according to the indictment.

A multi-year investigation involved the FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina, and numerous state and local law enforcement agencies. The most recent phase of the investigation resulted in eight arrests early Thursday.

"Even while there is a pandemic that is ongoing, criminals need to know that they will not find safe haven in our backyard," said Peter McCoy, U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. "They will not find safe haven in our state."

The 50-count superseding indictment, which was partially unsealed Thursday, alleges numerous violations of federal narcotics and firearms laws, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Everett McMillian.

The defendants arrested Thursday are Antonio Miller, 39, of Ladson; Deangelo Ravenel, 31, of Ladson; Ryan Nelson, 39, of Columbia; Constance Manigault, 39, of Charleston; Damion Kareeb Brown, 24, of Charleston; Juan Bavista Angulo, 38, of North Charleston; Domaneck Ryan Ashly Dixon, 31, of North Charleston; and Rashard Whitfield, 29, of North Charleston.

Three defendants — Latrel Diquan Demaine Hamilton, 24, of Charleston; Tiemeyer O'Neil Gethers, 39, of Mount Pleasant; and Timothy Robinson Jr., 33, of North Charleston — remain at large. One defendant, Orealius Syron Nelson, 42, of Mount Pleasant, was already in state custody on unrelated charges.

Authorities have seized significant amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and firearms as part of the investigation, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

In July 2019, 10 defendants were charged as part of the operation's first wave, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Five of those defendants have since pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

Several law enforcement officials commented on the impact of drugs and violent crime in communities around the Lowcountry, including North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, who spoke about the impact of violence on his own family.

Every May 19, his family gathers at the grave site of his nephew, 31-year-old Antonio Maurice President, who was fatally shot in 2010, Burgess said.

"Somebody took a gun and killed him, so people, we're all in this thing together," Burgess said. "We'll get through it and let the criminals know, it says in the Bible: 'You will reap what you sow.' "