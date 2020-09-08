You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

13 people killed on SC roads over Labor Day weekend

Tailgate Traffic (copy)

Photo/Dreamstime.

 Predrag Sepelj

Over a dozen people were killed during the Labor Day weekend in traffic accidents on South Carolina roads, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

The 13 people killed during the holiday weekend, from Friday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 11:59 p.m., was fewer than the 2019 weekend, officials said. Last year, 16 fatalities were recorded. This year's numbers are still preliminary.

At least two pedestrians and two motorcyclists were killed over the weekend. The motorcyclists were not wearing helmets. In at least two of the accidents, seat belts were not used.

So far, 653 people have been killed on South Carolina roadways this year.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News