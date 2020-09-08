13 people killed on SC roads over Labor Day weekend

Over a dozen people were killed during the Labor Day weekend in traffic accidents on South Carolina roads, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

The 13 people killed during the holiday weekend, from Friday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 11:59 p.m., was fewer than the 2019 weekend, officials said. Last year, 16 fatalities were recorded. This year's numbers are still preliminary.

At least two pedestrians and two motorcyclists were killed over the weekend. The motorcyclists were not wearing helmets. In at least two of the accidents, seat belts were not used.

So far, 653 people have been killed on South Carolina roadways this year.