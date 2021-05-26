11 miles of I-26 to be resurfaced in North Charleston starting in June

NORTH CHARLESTON — A highly traveled 11-mile stretch of Interstate 26 will be resurfaced by the state Department of Transportation beginning in June, with most of the work occurring after dark.
The project will resurface I-26 approximately a mile east of Ashley Phosphate Road to just west of U.S. Highway 17A, according to a DOT notice issued May 26.
The work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sundays to Thursdays, according to DOT.
The project will not be occurring at the same time as morning traffic, DOT spokesman Pete Poore said.
“The project is designed that way specifically so as to not affect commuter traffic,” Poore said.
There will be both single-lane and multi-lane closures during the resurfacing project.
Traffic volumes vary along this stretch of I-26 from 77,000 to 123,000 vehicles each day, and is one of most heavily traveled areas in South Carolina, according to DOT.
The start date is not set, although initial patching work will start June 1, according to DOT.
The project is scheduled to be completed in October.