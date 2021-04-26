You are the owner of this article.
1 person dead, another wounded after shooting at Charleston strip club

Police officers were dispatched to King Street Cabaret at 1337 King St. Extension on Sunday night, April 25, 2021, in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found two adult males had been shot. One man was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other man was transported to a local hospital. Brad Nettles/Staff

Police are investigating after two men were shot, one fatally, at a strip club on the upper Charleston peninsula.

Officers responded at 8:24 p.m. April 25 to multiple reports of shots fired at 1337 King St. Extension, according to an incident report. 

The address listed in the report matches that of King Street Cabaret. 

Officers found the two victims, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said. The other victim was transported to Medical University Hospital. 

The report lists one of the victims as a 30-year-old man from Preston, W.Va.

The other victim is also 30 years old, said Charles Francis, a police spokesman, but the report did not list his city of residence. 

It was not clear from the report which of the two victims had died.

Police did not say if they'd identified any suspects or elaborate further on what led to the shooting. 

Further information about the case was not available on April 26. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-323-9175. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

