1 person dead, another wounded after shooting at Charleston gentleman's club

Police are investigating after two men were shot, one fatally, at a gentleman's club on the upper Charleston peninsula Sunday night.

Officers responded at 8:24 p.m. April 25 to multiple reports of shots fired at 1337 King St. Extension, according to an incident report.

The address listed in the report matches that of King Street Cabaret.

Upon arrival, officers found the two victims, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said. The other victim was transported to Medical University Hospital.

The report lists one of the victims as a 30-year-old White man from Preston, West Virginia.

The other victim is also 30 years old, said Charles Francis, a police spokesman, but the report did not list his city of residence.

It was not clear from the report which of the two victims had died.

Further information about the case was not available on Monday.