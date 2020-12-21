1 man dead another injured in James Island shooting

One man was killed and another injured during a shooting on Secessionville Road on James Island Sunday night.
Deputies were called to a report of a shooting around 8:45 p.m. to 1353 Secessionville Road, which is located in an unincorporated area of the island, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
"Deputies located an injured male on the premises," Antonio said. "Deputies also located a deceased male on a dirt roadway adjacent to the premises."
The injured man was transported to a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, he said.
Antonio said the case was classified as a death investigation as of Monday morning. Detectives continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting as well as the two victims' involvement.
Anyone with information on the case should call the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-743-7200.