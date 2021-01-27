1 man dead after fight at SC's Lee Correctional Institution

A 32-year-old man is dead after a fight broke out at a prison in South Carolina's Midlands on Wednesday.
Jamin Anderson was serving a 15-year sentence for first-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, criminal conspiracy and a firearms provision, said Chrysti Shain, a spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Corrections.
Anderson was injured in a fight Wednesday afternoon with other people incarcerated at the Bishopville prison, Shain said.
The state prison system's Office of Investigations and Intelligence and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating what happened, she said. Anderson's autopsy is pending with the Lee County Coroner's Office.
Further information about the case was not available Wednesday night.