1 killed in shooting at Dorchester County apartments

One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at an apartment building on Orangeburg Road near Summerville's city limits.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the Haven Oaks Apartments just before 3:30 p.m., with callers reporting a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a sheriff's statement. The victim, whose name won't be released until the coroner notifies his family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are still investigating, Lt. Rick Carson said, and they didn't report any arrests or suspects. No more information was immediately available.