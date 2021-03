NORTH CHARLESTON — Police are investigatingÂ

A 911 caller reported a shooting on Rivers Avenue near Helm Avenue just before 9:15 p.m. on March 23, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim has since died of his injuries, according to Deckard. By the next morning, police hadn't yet gathered enough information to name a suspect in the shooting.

