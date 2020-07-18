1 killed, 2 others shot after gun pulled in a fight outside North Charleston Waffle House

A fight outside a North Charleston Waffle House turned deadly early Saturday.
Three people not involved in the altercation were shot, and one of them died.
The fight started out as an argument before turning physical, according to North Charleston police. One of the two people involved pulled out a handgun and fired it multiple times at the other, hitting the bystanders.
Police were called around 12:40 a.m. to the restaurant at 4755 Saul White Blvd., which is off West Montague Avenue.
Both of the people involved in the fight also were wounded. Those with injuries were transported by EMS for treatment. The investigation into the incident continues.
The suspects and victims have not been identified. The suspect is in custody at the hospital, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
Later in the morning, crime scene tape still blocked the entrance of the restaurant. Broken glass could be seen near where the shooting took place.