1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in North Charleston subdivision of Archdale

One person is dead and a second is in the hospital after a shooting in suburban North Charleston, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers were called shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to Mansfield Boulevard in the Archdale subdivision, which sits along Dorchester Road. When they arrived, one victim had died and the other had injuries that were not life-threatening, said Lt. Rick Carson, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Carson said Friday afternoon that detectives were still investigating what led to the shooting. Police are likely to be on the scene “for an extended time,” he said.