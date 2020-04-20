$1.75 billion plan proposes flood wall encircling Charleston peninsula against sea rise

Charleston's peninsula could become a walled city again for the first time in centuries if the results of a flooding protection study released Monday come to fruition.
The preliminary plan, the results of 18 months of work by the Army Corps of Engineers, is the preferred path forward of seven different options the Corps considered. It would encircle much of the peninsula with a wall running an almost 8 mile path to keep out storm surge. Gates would be included to let water run off into marshes and the two rivers that bound Charleston.
Five new pump stations would aim to avoid a "bathtub effect" and move rainfall out of the perimeter. A breakwater slightly offshore of the peninsula's southern tip would also be designed to slow down damaging waves.
That, and efforts to flood-proof a few structures outside the barrier, come to an unprecedented total for a flooding project in Charleston: $1.75 billion.
The city of Charleston would have to cobble together some $600 million of that bill, or 2.5 times more than its entire budget this year.
Mayor John Tecklenburg touted the plan as the first instance of "meaningful federal participation" in dealing with sea level rise, an existential threat to the 350-year old city. The Army Corps plan, which will be refined with public input over the next year, isn't guaranteed to get federal funding, but lays out a roadmap for a future appropriation by Congress.
"If you even want to have the opportunity to prosper for another 350 years, even another 100 years, I believe you have got to look at the reality of doing something like this," Tecklenburg said.
The path of the flood wall would start at a point along Interstate 26 north of Wagner Terrace, continue south along the Ashley River, wrap around the peninsula's southern tip on the current path of the Battery sea wall, follow north along the Cooper River, up Morrison Drive, stopping approximately at Mount Pleasant Street.
There’s five pump stations proposed: just north of the Ravenel Bridge entrance on Morrison Drive, off of Murray Boulevard by Lenwood Boulevard, by the Medical University of South Carolina Ashley River Tower, in the marshland north of the Charleston RiverDogs' stadium and in the marshland north of Gordon Street in the Wagener Terrace neighborhood.
The barrier would sit about three feet above the current height of the High Battery, or roughly eight feet above where minor tidal flooding begins, according to the Corps' report. Because of elevation changes on the ground, it could appear taller in some places and shorter in others.
It is designed to protect the city from storm surge — the wall of water pushed onto land by a hurricane.
"This is the one risk that could do the most damage to the city in terms of property damage and risk to life as well," said Mark Wilbert, chief resilience officer for the city of Charleston.
Plan authors say it will also benefit the city in now-routine "sunny-day flooding" fueled by sea level rise. Higher tides that regularly swamp low-lying parts of the city are projected to become an every-other-day reality by 2045.
Already, the city has passed a grim milestone for tidal flooding: there was at least a minor swamping for 89 days last year.
It's unclear how people on both sides of the proposed wall will receive the plan. Monday opens a 60-day comment period for the public to weigh in.
“This is what we’re really working hard at: how do you blend that wall in so it compliments Charleston?” Wilbert said. “That’s the phase we’re in right now.”
One big question mark is precisely how the wall would look or what materials it would be made of, something that will be refined in the next year of discussions, Wilbert said. Aesthetics will likely weigh heavily for many in a city where simply changing the paint color of a historic home is subject to extensive board review.
Regardless of its composition, the barrier will inevitably change the low-lying city's relationship to the water around it. Tecklenburg said that the project presents an opportunity to create a pedestrian path along the wall, similar to the current High Battery.
Check back for more on this developing story.