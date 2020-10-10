News in brief

Woman dies in hit-and-run
An Aiken woman has died following a hit-and-run on Edgefield Highway, officials said.
Irma Soto, 48, of Aiken, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:10 a.m. Saturday after being struck by a sedan traveling south, according to a news release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Soto and her fiance had stopped on Edgefield Highway to move an item out of the road that had fallen from their truck, Ables said. At 10:59 p.m. Friday, the sedan reportedly struck Soto and continued traveling south without stopping.
Soto sustained blunt force injuries from the accident, Ables said.
Augusta man killed in hit-and-run
An Augusta man has died following a hit-and-run that happened in North Augusta early Saturday morning, officials said.
Christopher L. Bovian, 30, of Augusta, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:25 a.m. Saturday from blunt force injuries after he was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Bovian was reportedly walking southward on the shoulder of the road on Jefferson Davis Highway at Buena Vista Avenue when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.
The vehicle, according to Ables, continued traveling and fled the scene.
Bovian's body was found by a passerby, according to the report.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Newberry.