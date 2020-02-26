News. Brief.: Stiffer SC laws sought as college hazing incidents continue

Six years after the hazing-related death of a Clemson University student, lawmakers say South Carolina’s penalties don’t go far enough in trying to end the practice. Currently, hazing is a misdemeanor punishable by fines of up to $500 or 12 months in jail. A proposal in the Statehouse would make South Carolina the 14th state where hazing carries felony charges, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. “When you look at our hazing law in South Carolina, it’s very incomplete,” says state Rep. Gary Clary, a Clemson Republican who is the lead sponsor of a bipartisan bill. The measure had its first hearing last week before a S.C. House subcommittee. Prompted by the death of 19-year-old Tucker Hipps and stories of hazing-related fatalities and injuries at colleges across the country, Clary and other lawmakers worry that without stronger penalties, the harmful behavior could continue unchecked. Cindy Hipps, Tucker’s mother, urges lawmakers to act. “Losing Tucker has been the most devastating thing that’s happened to our friends, our family and our community,” she told lawmakers at a hearing recently. In 2014, Hipps’ body was found at the bottom of a bridge over Lake Hartwell. He had fallen to his death during a Sigma Phi Epsilon morning pledge run. — Adam Benson, The Post and Courier
SC agency nixes utility regulator’s plans for ratepayer-funded travel blitz
A longtime state utility regulator planned to treat himself to a smorgasbord of cross-country travel to hobnob with industry representatives on the ratepayers’ dime in his final months in office. But the Public Service Commission canceled John “Butch” Howard’s travel voucher Feb. 21 after questions from The Post and Courier caused the agency to revamp its policies for commissioner excursions, according to a spokesman. He will now likely have to pay his own way if he chooses to proceed with the trips. In October, Howard withdrew his application for another four-year term on the commission. He did so amid clear signs that state lawmakers were not planning to reelect him or other incumbents who approved nine rate hikes on South Carolina Electric & Gas customers for the now-canceled V.C. Summer nuclear plant expansion. Since withdrawing, the 16-year PSC veteran has attended two industry conferences, in New York City and Washington, D.C. As of Friday, the lame-duck commissioner is scheduled to travel to five more events before he leaves office June 30, carving out 26 days from his calendar for trips to Florida, New Mexico and California before a conference in Louisville, Ky., during his last month in office. The trips, which include stays at a boutique hotel and a beachfront resort, will cost thousands of dollars, even after utility industry groups reimburse some of the expenses. — Avery Wilks, The Post and Courier
Researcher finds better way to predict hurricane damage risk in SC, Southeast
Storm surge and rain from a hurricane with relatively weak winds can wrack a coast. Gauging the strength of a storm by its winds alone isn’t good enough to alert people who live in its path. Research bfrom the Tropical Meteorology Project just found a better way: Gauge the strength of the force powering those winds, primarily air pressure at the sea surface. The pressure is easier to measure than wind speed in the gusting eyewall, researchers say. The finding joins other recent research advances that could help saves lives in South Carolina and along the Southeast coast, where warming waters appear to be fueling more powerful and slower-moving storms that drop flooding rains. Also, the pressure reading is more accurate forecasting sea surge and the size of the storm before it makes landfall. “Pressure correlates significantly with the size of the storm, which is an important driver of the storm surge,” says Phil Klotzbach, lead scientist for the project who authored the study for a multi-institution group of researchers. “Winds are driven by the pressure gradient between the eye of the hurricane and the surrounding environment,” he said. — Bo Petersen, The Post and Courier
USC women clinch SEC crown
The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team clinched a regular season Southeastern Conference title on Feb. 23. The Gamecocks outlasted No. 14 Kentucky 67-58 in Lexington, Kentucky. It marked the fifth SEC crown in seven years for USC, which also clinched the top seed for the conference tournament. “All the former players that have dedicated their college careers to us here at South Carolina, they’re a big part of why that happens. Our staff is a big part of why that happens,” USC Coach Dawn Staley says, according to The Post and Courier. “I do like the fact that we’re regular-season champions in the SEC, which is a tough conference. When you’re the No. 1 team in this conference, it’s really saying something special.”— Chris Trainor