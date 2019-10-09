Stocks up amid renewed trade deal hopes
NEW YORK — Stocks notched broad gains Wednesday on Wall Street as investors regained some of their optimism about the prospects for progress in the trade war between the U.S. and China.
A day after escalating trade tensions led to a sharp sell-off, investors drew encouragement from reports that Beijing signaled it is open to a partial deal. Washington and Beijing are scheduled to begin a 13th round of trade negotiations on Thursday.
Technology stocks led the rally, which erased some of the market's sharp losses from the day before and snapped a two-day losing streak for the S&P 500. The benchmark index is still on track to end the week with a 1.1% loss.
"Whichever way the trade winds tend to be blowing is the way the market tends to direct itself," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist, CFRA. "Yesterday it was a worry that we would not really have any kind of success coming out of the upcoming trade talks. Now it sounds as if China would be willing to engage in some piecemeal accords."
Airline delays 737 Max jet return
FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines is pushing back the expected return of its Boeing 737 Max jets into next year.
The airline said Wednesday that it expects to slowly bring the plane back into its schedule starting Jan. 16.
That's six weeks later than American planned just last month, and the sixth time the airline has pushed back the plane's return.
Fort Worth-based American says it will drop about 140 flights per day until mid-January because of the grounding.
American has 24 Max jets in storage and expected to have 40 by the end of the year. American has about 950 jets, not counting smaller American Eagle planes.
The Max was grounded worldwide after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. Boeing is working on changes to flight-control software and computers.
Southwest grounds 2 planes for cracks
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines said Wednesday it grounded two Boeing jets after finding cracks in parts that connect the wings to the planes' fuselage.
The planes were among a group of older jets that had to be inspected within seven days, under an emergency order from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Last week, the FAA ordered airlines to inspect Boeing 737s, starting with jets that have made at least 30,000 flights, after cracks were found in planes undergoing work in China.
Southwest spokesman Brian Parrish said Wednesday that crews inspected "hundreds" of planes and found signs of cracking on two, which will remain out of service until repairs are made. The airline reported its findings to Boeing and the FAA, he said.
A Boeing spokesman said the manufacturer is working with airlines to develop repair plans and provide parts and technical help.
The cracks are in a part called a pickle fork because of prongs that extend under the wings. It had long been assumed that pickle forks would never need replacing.
US job openings slip in August
WASHINGTON — U.S. job openings fell 1.7% in August and hires edged down, bolstering views that the labor market may lose momentum as economic uncertainty and a manufacturing recession squeeze employers.
The Labor Department says employers advertised 7.1 million available jobs in August, down from 7.2 million available jobs in July. Job openings reached a peak of 7.6 million last November but have fallen by about 500,000 since then. This is the third straight month that job openings have dropped, slumping to the lowest level since March 2018. The quits rate, which indicates worker confidence in finding a new job, fell back to its summer rate of 2.3 percent.
Economists have viewed the sustained drop in job openings as a sign that that employers are beginning to pull back on hiring.
"Today's numbers give credence to the argument that the labor market slowdown is driven by employer demand," said Nick Bunker, an economist at jobs site Indeed.com.
Job openings declined especially in the manufacturing and information sectors, which in turn may have affected regional levels.
J&J hit with $8B drug verdict
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia jury on Tuesday awarded $8 billion in punitive damages against Johnson & Johnson and one of its subsidiaries over a drug the companies made that the plaintiff's attorneys say is linked to the abnormal growth of female breast tissue in boys.
Johnson and Johnson immediately denounced the award, saying it's "excessive and unfounded" and vowing immediate action to overturn it.
The antipsychotic drug Risperdal is at the center of the lawsuit, with the plaintiff's attorneys arguing it's linked to abnormal growth of female breast tissue in boys, an incurable condition known as gynecomastia.
Johnson & Johnson used an organized scheme to make billions of dollars while illegally marketing and promoting the drug, attorneys Tom Kline and Jason Itkin said in a statement.
Twitter misused phone numbers for ads
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter says it mistakenly used the phone numbers and email addresses people provided for security purposes to show advertisements to its users.
The company said Tuesday that it "inadvertently" used the emails and phone numbers to let advertisers match people to their own marketing lists. Twitter is not saying how many users were affected.
The company also says that it did not share personal data with advertisers or other third parties. Twitter says it fixed the problem as of September 17.
Facebook settled with the Federal Trade Commission earlier this year over its privacy missteps. In addition to a $5 billion fine, the settlement included limits on how Facebook shares data with third parties.
Facebook also agreed not to use phone numbers given for security purposes to advertise to people.
Bed Bath & Beyond names new CEO
NEW YORK — Struggling home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond has named Target's former chief merchandising officer to be its new CEO and president.
The chain says that Mark J. Tritton, a 30-year-retail industry veteran, will assume the top role on Nov. 4. Tritton succeeds interim CEO Mary A. Winston.
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond soared more than 21% in after-market trading Wednesday following the announcement.
During his three-year tenure at Target, Tritton revived private-label brands and launched more than 30 brands in 2 1/2 years.
Bed Bath & Beyond, which also operates buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops and Cost Plus World Market, has wrestled with weak sales amid increasing competition from the likes of HomeGoods and Amazon.
Giant Ga. solar farm is opposed
AMERICUS, Ga. — Some residents are opposing a $500 million solar farm in southwest Georgia that would be one of the nation's largest.
WALB-TV reports Sumter County commissioners held a hearing Tuesday on whether to grant zoning approvals for Americus Solar LLC. The company is a subsidiary of Chicago-based Invinergy.
Some opponents say the solar farm will hurt property values, harm wildlife and take too much land away from farming uses. The company would cover much of 9,700 acres in solar panels, although it says it's still evaluating how big an array to build.
The company says it will pay $35 million in yearly property taxes and employ 500 people during construction. It also says the project will help rebuild worn-out farmland.
The installation would generate 1,115 megawatts of electricity.
Facebook CEO to testify on currency plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before Congress this month as the tech giant is under pressure from lawmakers and regulators over its massive market power and record of privacy breaches.
Rep. Maxine Waters, the California Democrat who heads the House Financial Services Committee, has announced that Zuckerberg will testify at a hearing by the panel on Oct. 23. The focus will be on Facebook's plan to create a digital currency and its role in housing. The company agreed in a legal settlement in March to overhaul its ad-targeting systems to prevent discrimination in housing, credit and employment ads.
Lawmakers and top regulators have criticized Facebook's plan for the new currency, expressing concern that it could be used for illicit activity such as money laundering or drug trafficking.