Rally ends amid trade war worries
NEW YORK — Stocks slumped Thursday and bond prices spiked after President Donald Trump surprised markets with a new 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of goods from China beginning next month.
The news erased a broad rally, leading to the market's fourth straight loss. Bond prices surged, sending yields sharply lower, as investors sought safety.
The price of U.S. crude oil skidded nearly 8%, its biggest drop in more than four years and a signal that investors fear the economy could slow down.
Investors were taken off guard by the tariff announcement because the White House had said a day earlier that Beijing had promised to buy more farm goods. That came just as the latest round of trade talks were ending.
Companies that rely heavily on doing business with China took the brunt of the selling Thursday. Electronics retailer Best Buy went from a slight gain to a drop of 10.8 percent in heavy trading. Apple went from a gain of 1.4 percent to 2.2 percent in the red.
GM profit edges up on pickup sales
DETROIT — General Motors said Thursday that higher prices for popular pickup trucks and SUVs helped overcome slowing global sales and profit rose by 1 percent in the second quarter.
The Detroit automaker said it made $2.42 billion. Quarterly revenue fell 2 percent to $36.06 billion, but still beat estimates. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $35.97 billion.
Global sales fell 6 percent to 1.94 million vehicles led by declines in North America and Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company says sales in China were weak, and it expects that to continue through the year.
In the United States, customers paid an average of $41,461 for a GM vehicle during the quarter, an increase of 2.2 percent, as buyers went for loaded-out pickups and SUVs, according to the Edmunds.com auto pricing site. The U.S. is GM's most profitable market.
Amazon CEO, ex-wife divvy up stake
NEW YORK — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos have completed their divorce and are divvying up their stake in Amazon, leaving both with a piece of the online shopping giant worth billions.
In government filings late Wednesday, Amazon disclosed that Jeff Bezos' stake in the company was cut to about 12 percent from 16 percent after completing his divorce and selling nearly $2 billion worth of stock. His current stake is worth nearly $110 billion. He remains the company's largest shareholder.
MacKenzie Bezos now has a 4 percent stake in Amazon valued at more than $37 billion. She announced in May that she planned to give away at least half her fortune to charity. Amazon.com Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Factory output slows again in July
WASHINGTON — U.S. factory activity expanded at a slower rate in July, as measures of production and employment fell.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its manufacturing index slipped to 51.2 last month from 51.7 in June. Any reading above 50 signals an expansion. Although it was the 35th straight month of growth in manufacturing, it was the fourth month in a row that the pace of growth slowed.
Trade fights with China, Europe and Mexico and a stronger dollar have hurt U.S. exports and put American manufacturers on edge.
Construction spending drops in June
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects fell in June by the largest amount in seven months, reflecting weakness in home building, nonresidential construction and the largest drop in government projects in 17 years.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that spending fell 1.3 percent in June. It followed a 0.5percent decline in May and was the biggest drop since a similar 1.3 percent decline last November.
The weakness in June was widespread. Housing construction decreased 0.5 percent, reflecting continued troubles in homebuilding. Nonresidential construction fell for a third straight month, down 0.3 percent, with declines in such sectors as hospitals, schools and transportation.
Government spending was down 3.7percent, the biggest decline since a 6 percent drop in March 2002. Spending by state and local governments, the largest category, fell 4.1 percent while federal outlays rose 2.6 percent.
Verizon adds more phone customers
NEW YORK — Verizon's net income fell in the second quarter but a key earnings measure topped analyst expectations as the country's largest cellphone company added more wireless customers.
The company said Thursday that it added 245,000 cellphone customers who pay a monthly bill — so-called "postpaid" customers, the most lucrative kind of subscriber. Its prepaid customers, a small part of its overall business, declined.
The company's Fios cable business is shrinking as more consumers cut the cord, choosing internet TV options like Netflix instead. It added more home high-speed internet customers.
Verizon Communications Inc. reported overall net income of $3.94 billion, down from $4.12 billion in the same period a year ago. Revenue dropped less than 1 percent, to $32.07 billion, shy of Wall Street's forecast of $32.4 billion.
Meatless Whopper to go nationwide
MIAMI — Burger King will begin selling the plant-based Impossible Whopper nationwide next week after a successful run in six regions.
The rollout to 7,000 U.S. locations will be for a limited time, a typical practice in the fast food industry for new products. The chain won't say how many of the burgers it's sold since first introducing them in April, but did say it's enticing more people to enter its stores.
Impossible Foods, the company that makes the burgers for Burger King and White Castle, is struggling to meet surging demand. On Thursday it announced a new partnership with OSI, one of the world's largest food producers.
Impossible Foods has doubled the workers at its plant and produced a record number of burgers in June, but demand is still outpacing production.
Mortgage rates in US flat to higher
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were flat to slightly higher this week, hovering around three-year lows as financial markets anticipated the Federal Reserve's cut in its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade.
The Fed announced the landmark rate cut Wednesday after a two-day meeting of its policymakers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the key 30-year mortgage was unchanged from last week at 3.75 percent. That's a historically low level for the 30-year rate, which a year ago stood at 4.60 percent.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans ticked up to 3.20 percent from 3.18 percent last week.
Italian firm to build $5M Ga. plant
BUFORD, Ga. — An Italian manufacturer says it has chosen Georgia for its first U.S. plant.
Rivacold makes refrigeration systems for food retailers, vending machines and other industries. Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced Thursday that the company will invest $5 million in a new manufacturing plant in Gwinnett County outside Atlanta. The plant is expected to employ 140 workers.
Rivacold is headquartered in Montecchio, Italy, and has 1,200 employees worldwide.
Doug Schmidt is president of Rivacold North America. He said in a news release that the Georgia facility will allow the company to provide "local design and manufacturing to meet the rapidly changing demands of our customer base."
Kemp said in a statement the company "will join a booming manufacturing industry in our state."