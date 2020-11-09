New tariffs abroad tied to Boeing-Airbus dispute; McDonald's sales roar back

Boeing aid prompts new EU tariffs
BRUSSELS — The European Union said Monday it would impose tariffs on up to $4 billion worth of U.S. goods and services over illegal aid for planemaker Boeing Co. while also expressing hope that trade ties would improve once President Donald Trump leaves office.
Trade ministers agreed on the move a few weeks after international arbitrators gave the EU the green light for such punitive action. The World Trade Organization had deemed illegal some U.S. support for Boeing — a bitter rival to Europe's Airbus — and said the EU could make up for that with a limited amount of penalties on U.S. trade.
The tariffs take effect Tuesday.
A year ago, the WTO ruled in a similar fashion in favor of the United States, allowing it to slap penalties on EU goods worth up to $7.5 billion over European support for Airbus.
After Trump also imposed tariffs on EU steel and aluminum and threatened punitive duties on cars, the Europeans had hoped that he would hold fire on the tariffs related to the Airbus-Boeing dispute. But having repeatedly failed to achieve a negotiated solution, the EU decided to announce punishment of its own.
Updated menu helps McDonald's sales
CHICAGO — McDonald's U.S. sales roared back in the third quarter on new menu items and attention-grabbing celebrity collaborations.
With new choices like spicy chicken nuggets and a meal deal promotion with rapper Travis Scott, McDonald's exceeded most projections for the quarter.
It wasn't the same story outside of the U.S., where sales between July and September, failed to match last year's levels, and McDonald's warned that a resurgence of coronavirus cases in key markets like France, Germany and the United Kingdom could force dining room closures and other restrictions.
McDonald's same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — jumped 4.6 percent in the U.S. Customer traffic fell, but when diners came, they spent more on larger group orders. Dinner was particularly strong, McDonald's said, but other times of day were elevated as well.
The meal promotion with Scott, introduced in September, was the first time McDonald's featured a celebrity's name on its menu since a Michael Jordan-branded meal deal in 1992. For $6, customers could order Scott's favorite meal: a Quarter Pounder, fries and a Sprite. Scott's Cactus Jack brand also designed clothes for McDonald's employees.
McDonald's also got a lift from the September introduction of spicy McNuggets. It was the first time the company had introduced a new style since McNuggets debuted in 1983.
Globally, McDonald's same-store sales fell 2.2 percent, with sales increases in Japan and Australia offset by declines in China, Europe and Latin America. Still, that was significantly better than the 24 percent drop the company saw in the second quarter.
Third quarter net income rose 10 percent to $1.8 billion. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $2.22 per share. Revenue fell 2 percent to $5.4 billion, in line with expectations.
VF adds to its brand roster, buys Supreme
NEW YORK — The company that owns niche brands like The North Face and Vans is adding to that portfolio with Supreme, a slick brand that caters to skateboard and hip hop crowds.
VF Corp. had already been organizing collaborations between Supreme and its Vans, The North Face and Timberland brands.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed Monday.
With the Supreme acquisition, VF is strengthening its online and direct-to-consumer business. While Supreme operates slick stores in places like Manhattan's Bowery and the Williamsburg neighborhood across the river in Brooklyn, online and direct-to-consumer sales are its strength.
Supreme is expected to add modestly to VF's revenue and adjusted earnings per share in 2021. It is expected to contribute at least $500 million in revenue and 20 cents per share of adjusted earnings next year.
FTC: Zoom misled users on security
WASHINGTON — Federal regulators are requiring Zoom to strengthen its security in a proposed settlement of allegations that the video conferencing service misled users about its level of security for meetings.
The settlement, approved by the Federal Trade Commission in a 3-2 vote, was announced Monday. A complaint filed by the agency accused Zoom of deceiving users over security since at least 2016. It said the company held on to cryptographic keys that allowed it to access content from its customers' meetings, and secured meetings with a lower level of privacy encryption than it promised customers.
Zoom has become a staple during the coronavirus pandemic because it allows people to meet online rather than in person. The company claims some 300 million users, boosted by the tens of millions of workers around the world who were suddenly ordered to work from home in the spring as the virus outbreak shut down wide swaths of the economy.
The FTC alleged that Zoom "engaged in a series of deceptive and unfair practices that undermined the security of its users."
The company's misleading claims gave users a false sense of security, the regulators said, especially for those who used the videoconferencing platform to discuss sensitive topics such as health and financial information. They noted that in blog posts, Zoom promoted its level of encryption as a reason for consumers — whether families, schools, social groups or businesses — to use the services.
The proposed settlement doesn't include any financial penalties for the company or restitution for affected users.
Zoom said it has already addressed the problems cited by the FTC. The settlement "is in keeping with our commitment to innovating and enhancing our product as we deliver a secure video communications experience," the company said in a statement Monday.
GM recalls 217K car to fix leak
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling more than 217,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because transmission oil can leak, causing them to stop moving or possibly catch fire.
The recall covers certain versions of the 2018-2020 Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse as well as the GMC Terrain. Also included are the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu and 2018-2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Buick LaCrosse, as well as the 2019-2020 Buick Encore and Enclave, the Cadillac XT4, GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Blazer. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 also is covered.
GM says in government documents that two bolts may be missing from the stop-start mechanism, allowing the fluid to leak. The company says it has no reports of crashes, fires or injuries.
Dealers will inspect the mechanism and replace bolts if they're missing. The recall is expected to start Dec. 14.
Trading issues reported at some firms
NEW YORK — Investors ran into trading difficulties Monday as several leading brokerage firms experienced technical issues that limited user access.
The issues arose as the S&P 500 surged in early trading on positive news from Pfizer about its COVID-19 vaccine.
Charles Schwab Corp. said some of its investor applications had "technical issues" early in the day, resulting in some clients being unable to log into their accounts.
TD Ameritrade, which was recently acquired by Schwab, said that due to unprecedented volumes of activity, there were login issues across multiple platforms that affected some clients' ability to log in.
Schwab and TD Ameritrade said the problems were resolved.
Fidelity Investments said its customers were able to access its online systems but that some may have experienced slower processing speeds for a short period when the market opened due to extremely high volumes, but trades were processed.