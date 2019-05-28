As South Carolina seeks to increase its ranks of doctors, nurses and physicians assistants, the lack of training opportunities is acting as a barrier between future heath care professionals and the workforce.
A stagnant number of clinical rotations — training programs most students in the medical fields must complete before they can graduate — is hurting efforts to retain key providers in-state.
But legislation passed both by chambers of the General Assembly earlier this month aims to address the issue by offering a new financial incentive. The bill, which Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law May 16, offers physicians and other professionals a tax credit that can amount to several thousand dollars a year if they agree to train students.
Primary care shortages exist in all but one of South Carolina’s 46 counties, according to the S.C. Office of Healthcare Workforce. Just six counties have sufficient mental health care providers.
It is a longstanding problem, and one schools have sought to address by adding more students. New schools have opened, too.
The number of students enrolled in medical school in South Carolina more than doubled between 2006 and 2016, much faster growth than country-wide.
But as more students enroll, rotation slots have become more scarce for future doctors, nurses, physicians assistants and other professionals.
“We have some practices that have stopped taking students because it’s not an organized method for placing students,” said Ann Lefebvre, executive director of South Carolina AHEC, which helps to place students in rotations. “It becomes a little bit of chaos out there, with students scrambling.”
New online programs have exacerbated the problem, too, because students enrolled in those courses need placements as well. And students at out-of-state schools, facing similar competition for clinical spots, have come to South Carolina to find rotations.
Meanwhile, the number of physicians willing to take on students is declining.
Across the country, more doctors are opting for employment contracts with hospitals, which often pressure on their physicians to see a certain number of patients per day. That can mean doctors have less time to train students, Lefebvre said.
Preventative medicine experts are also retiring at a rapid pace, said Lesli Woodall, who led a coalition that helped get the tax credit legislation passed after three previous tries. The first bill was introduced in the General Assembly in 2016.
Though schools aren’t having trouble with enrollments now, Woodall said the lack of rotation openings might deter students from applying.
At the Medical University of South Carolina, 30 physician assistant students who graduated this year had to leave the state for their required women’s health rotation. The problem will continue to worsen, Woodall said.
“We absolutely wouldn’t be sending our students out-of-state unless we had to,” she said.
The coalition estimates keeping even five medical students in-state after graduation would bring better care to almost 7,000 patients and save the state millions of dollars. The tax credits the new law allows for are not open to physicians if more than 70 percent of their patients are paying through private insurance.
Tidelands Health, a nonprofit hospital system in Georgetown, is trying to attract even more physicians. The system recently began a three-year residency program in family medicine that will train up to 24 doctors at a time. More hospitals are choosing this route, said Dr. Phil Dulberger, chief physician executive at Tidelands Health.
Tidelands hopes to keep some of its residents in the area once they graduate, Dulberger said. Most hospitals of Tidelands’ size lack residency programs.
The program is competitive, said Dr. Michael Malone, director of the residency initiative. Students from across the country have interviewed for slots. Demand is also high for rotations at the hospital system, but availability is limited.
“There are hundreds of people who want to do rotations,” Malone said. “Most of those we don’t really have the ability to accept.”
Pressure for more rotation space was one of the top reasons MUSC is investing $137 million to buy four out-of-town hospitals. Dr. Pat Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health, said the acquisitions would open up more space for students to train.
In the last few years, MUSC has found its rotation space is under more and more strain. New medical schools and other training programs have come online in recent years, Cawley said, which heightens the competition.
“That’s put tremendous pressure on clinical rotations,” Cawley said.
Adding four hospitals to the MUSC banner gives its schools more direct access to rotations, and Cawley said the purchase will double the training space. One hope is that students who are assigned to one of the sites will stay or return to the mostly rural communities.