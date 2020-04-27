New SBA loan rollout has more glitches; Boeing holds meeting of shareholders

2nd loan round starts, has snags
NEW YORK — The second round of loan applications for the government's small business relief program has been slowed by computer issues at the Small Business Administration.
Lenders complained Monday that they couldn't get their applications into the SBA system known as ETran that processes and approves loans. The agency said it notified lenders Sunday that it was limiting the number of applications any lender could submit at once.
The SBA began accepting applications at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time for $310 billion in funding. The program's initial $349 billion was exhausted in less than two weeks after more than 1.7 million loans were approved. That first round was also slowed by computer issues at the SBA,
Banks had thousands of applications ready to go Monday. Richard Hunt, president of the trade group Consumer Bankers Association, said the SBA's change was too last-minute — bankers had already sent large batches of applications to the agency, not knowing that a new procedure was being planned.
"We learned at the 11th hour that SBA had changed its process. They could have told us well ahead of time," Hunt said. He said the agency's computers weren't able to accept even the reduced number of applications per hour that it had planned.
The fresh round of funding was expected to go quickly because banks already had thousands of applications in hand and were accepting more as they waited for Congress to approve the additional money. If the new funds do get depleted, it's feared that many companies will be shut out unless lawmakers are willing to approve a third round.
The loans offer forgiveness for the money owners spend on workers' pay. Millions of workers lost their jobs as companies such as restaurants, retailers, gyms and entertainment venues were forced to close to curb the spread of the virus.
Boeing board elected despite concerns
DALLAS — Boeing Co. shareholders approved a slate of 12 company-backed nominees for the board on Monday despite recommendations from two proxy advisers against five directors, including the chairman, for what the advisers called poor oversight of the company's handling of the 737 Max crisis.
Glass Lewis said shareholders should reject chairman Lawrence Kellner, and Institutional Shareholders Service targeted four other longtime directors and told investors to support CEO David Calhoun "with caution."
All of them served on the board during development of the Max, which has been grounded since March 2019 after two crashes that killed 346 people.
Boeing said preliminary results from the online-only meeting gave each board nominee a majority.
Shareholders narrowly approved a measure calling for an independent chairman. Kellner is an outsider, but Dennis Muilenburg held both CEO and chairman titles until he was fired in December.
Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley resigned from the board last month, saying she opposed Boeing's effort "to lean on the federal government for a stimulus or bailout" to cope with the virus pandemic, which has caused air traffic in the U.S. to plunge about 95% and led global airlines to ground 2,800 planes and delay plans to buy new ones.
Boeing is expected to apply for a share of $17 billion in low-interest loans that Congress and the Trump administration set aside for defense companies.
Calhoun said it will take years for the aircraft-building business to return to levels seen before the pandemic.
Fed expands lending to cities, counties
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve will allow a much larger number of cities and counties to participate in a lending program that it announced earlier this month.
The program initially allowed only 10 cities and 16 counties to participate. It then came under criticism for leaving out many large metropolitan areas with heavy African-American populations.
But the Fed said Monday that it will open the program to cities with 250,000 people, and counties with 500,000, down from 1 million and 2 million, respectively. The program will also provide three-year loans, up from the two-year loans it previously announced.
Virus to cut into meat selection
DES MOINES, Iowa — Meat isn't going to disappear from supermarkets because of outbreaks of the coronavirus among workers at U.S. slaughterhouses. But as the meat plants struggle to remain open, consumers could face less selection and slightly higher prices.
Industry leaders acknowledge that the U.S. food chain has rarely been so stressed and that no one is sure about the future, even as they try to dispel concerns about shortages.
On Sunday, the meat processing giant Tyson Foods ran a full-page advertisement in the New York Times and other newspapers outlining the difficulty of producing meat while keeping more than 100,000 workers safe and shutting some plants.
"This means one thing — the food supply chain is vulnerable," the statement said. "As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain."
Company spokesman Gary Mickelson said the Tyson family thought it was important to explain their perspective.
The 15 largest pork-packing plants account for 60 percent of all pork processed, so when even one of those plants closes for days or weeks, the consequences ripple across the industry. That has become abundantly clear with two of the nation's biggest plants now closed.
The result is that the nation's pork processing capacity had declined by about 25 percent as of last week, said Steve Meyer, an economist with Kerns and Associates.
Boeing ends deal to by Embraer
CHICAGO — Boeing announced this weekend it terminated an agreement to join forces with Embraer, prompting an angry response from the Brazilian jet maker, which threatened to seek damages.
The pair had planned to work together on Embraer's commercial aviation business and to develop new markets for its C-390 Millennium aircraft. They had been working toward an agreement for two years.
Boeing said it ended the agreement after Embraer did not meet conditions laid out by the deal, in which Boeing would have held majority ownership. Over the past few months, the companies had "productive but ultimately unsuccessful negotiations" about the unsatisfied conditions, which was "deeply disappointing," Marc Allen, Boeing's president of Embraer partnership and group operations, said in a written statement.
Embraer issued a statement saying it "believes strongly that Boeing has wrongfully terminated" the mutual transaction agreement and "that it has manufactured false claims as a pretext to seek to avoid its commitments to close the transaction and pay Embraer the US$4.2 billion purchase price."
TSA sees higher rate of guns in bags
DALLAS — With air travel down 95percent, it’s not surprising that airport security screeners are finding fewer guns in carry-on bags. What is perplexing is that the ratio of guns to passengers has jumped sharply.
The Transportation Security Administration said Monday that it found 58 guns at checkpoints from March 22 to April 22, compared with 346 guns over the same stretch last year. Adjusting for the 95 percent drop in travelers, however, TSA screeners found one gun for every 80,000 people screened — or 2.7 times the rate of a year ago, when they found one gun for every 216,200 people.
Insurers can recoup ACA losses
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that insurance companies can collect $12 billion from the federal government to cover their losses in the early years of the health care law championed by President Barack Obama.
Insurers are entitled to the money under a provision of the "Obamacare" Affordable Care Act that promised the companies a financial cushion for losses they might incur by selling coverage, the justices said by an 8-1 vote.
The program only lasted three years, but Congress inserted a provision in the Health and Human Services Department's spending bills from 2015 to 2017 to limit payments under the "risk corridors" program. Both the Obama and Trump administrations had argued that the provision means the government has no obligation to pay.
But Justice Sonia Sotomayor said in her opinion for the court that the congressional action was not sufficient to repeal the government's commitment to pay. "These holdings reflect a principle as old as the Nation itself: The Government should honor its obligations," Sotomayor wrote.
The companies sold insurance in Alaska, Illinois, Maine, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington.