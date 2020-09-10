New requests for jobless benefits in SC tick higher; wholesale prices rise but pace slows

SC initial jobless claims up
The number of South Carolinians filing for unemployment benefits for the first time ticked up slightly while recurring requests dropped by 18 percent.
The figure for initial applicants in the state rose by about 2 percent to 5,113 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
But a lagging indicator for Aug. 22-29 that tracks residents who have sought aid for at least two weeks fell by more than 18,300 to about 109,900. While that number remains high by historical standards, it suggests more employers are hiring or recalling idled workers.
Demand for unemployment benefits spiked earlier this year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down large sectors of the economy.
At the national label, the latest weekly jobless claims were were unchanged at 884,000 for first-time filings. Most experts expected a decline. Also, continuing claims increased by 93,000 to 13.385 million.
The job market is improving fitfully as portions of the economy have reopened and companies are recalling some workers. Employers have so far added back about half the record 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic.
But hiring has slowed since June, and a rising number of laid-off workers say they now regard their job losses as permanent.
Wholesale prices rise at slower pace
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent in August, just half the July gain, as food and energy prices decline.
The Labor Department said Thursday that the August advance in the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — followed a 0.6 percent surge in July which was the biggest monthly gain since October 2018.
Helping to moderate wholesale prices in August was a 0.4% drop in food costs, the third straight decline after a big jump in May caused by supply bottlenecks related to coronavirus cases at meat packing plants. Energy costs edged down 0.1% in August after sizable gains in the previous three months.
The moderation in wholesale prices in August was an indication that inflation is remaining at low levels which will allow the Federal Reserve to keep its benchmark policy rate low for the foreseeable future in an effort to give a boost to an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
China auto sales up 6% in Aug.
BEIJING — China's car sales rose 6 percent in August over a year earlier as the industry's biggest market recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, but purchases for the year to date were off more than 15 percent, an industry group reported Thursday.
Sales of sedans, SUVs and minivans rose to 1.7 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 11.6 percent to 2.2 million.
Auto sales for the first eight months of the year were down 15.4 percent at 11.3 million, an improvement from the first half's 22.4 percent contraction. Total vehicle sales were down 9.7 percent at 14.6 million.
Auto demand already was suffering before China shut down factories and dealerships in February to fight the coronavirus. Consumers are uneasy about a slowing economy and a tariff war with Washington.
Lowe's vendor in Italy expands to NC
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A vendor for Lowe's home improvement stores is planning to bring 144 jobs from Italy to its new U.S. headquarters in North Carolina, officials said.
The town of Mooresville approved a $551,000 incentives grant for FITT Group over five years, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday. Iredell County plans to schedule a hearing to consider a grant of up to $470,000 for the company.
FITT makes pipes, hoses and conduits for use in homes, businesses and industrial sites and sells its products to retail chains including Lowe's, Home Depot and Ace Hardware, according to the Iredell County Economic Development Corp.
Local officials said FITT USA will invest $25.6 million in its Mooresville location, including building a 120,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing plant.
30-year home loan rate lowest ever
WASHINGTON — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages fell this week amid signs that the halting economic recovery slowed over the summer. The key 30-year mortgage again marked an all-time low.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan declined to 2.86 percent, the lowest level on record, from 2.93 percent.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.37 percent from 2.42 percent last week.
Housing demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-hobbled economy. Spurred by historically low rates, applications for mortgage loans are up 25% from a year ago, according to Freddie Mac. It said the momentum will be difficult to sustain going into the fall because of the lack of available homes for sale.
Bargain chain shutting down after nearly 60 years
NEW YORK — Century 21 Stores — a destination for bargain hunters looking for deals on designer dresses and shoes, cosmetics and housewares for nearly 60 years — has filed for bankruptcy and is winding down its business, shutting all 13 stores across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.
The New York-based company said that the decision followed nonpayment by the company's insurers of about $175 million due under policies put in place to protect against losses stemming from business interruption.
Century 21 joins more than two dozen retailers who have filed for bankruptcy since the pandemic which forced non-essential stores to temporarily close.