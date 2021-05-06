New jobless claims decline to a 14-moth low; U.S. productivity posted a sharp rebound in 1Q

Jobless claims fall to pandemic low
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 498,000, the lowest point since the viral pandemic struck 14 months ago and a sign of the job market's growing strength as businesses reopen and consumers step up spending.
Thursday's report from the U.S. Labor Department showed that applications declined 92,000 from a revised 590,000 a week earlier. The number of weekly jobless claims — a rough measure of the pace of layoffs — has declined significantly from a peak of 900,000 in January as employers have ramped up hiring.
At the same time, the pace of applications is still well above the roughly 230,000 level that prevailed before the viral outbreak tore through the economy in March of last year.
Worker productivity rebounds in 1Q
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity posted a sharp rebound between January and March after falling in the previous quarter. Labor costs declined slightly.
Productivity increased at an annual rate of 5.4 percent in the first quarter, recovering from a 3.8 percent rate of decline in the fourth quarter of last year, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday. Labor costs fell at a 0.3 percent rate in the first quarter following a 5.6 percent jump in the previous three months.
It was the biggest quarterly rise in productivity since an 11.2 percent surge in the second quarter of last year. That period was skewed because it showed how the tremendous speed at which millions of jobs evaporated during the pandemic outpaced even the output of those workers.
"Productivity is likely to stay strong in the near term as economic output moves past the pre-pandemic level with millions less workers," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.
NY: Broadband firms funded fake comments
NEW YORK — The Office of the New York Attorney General said in a new report that a campaign funded by the broadband industry submitted millions of fake comments supporting the 2017 repeal of net neutrality.
The Federal Communications Commission’s contentious 2017 repeal undid Obama-era rules that the broadband industry had sued to stop. The proceeding generated a record-breaking number of comments, most of which were fake.
An industry group called Broadband for America spent $4.2 million generating more than 8.5 million of the fake FCC comments. A California teen submitted 7.7 million fake comments.
Beyond Meat falls short of forecasts
EL SEGUNDO, Calif — Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat has posted a first-quarter loss after higher sales were offset by marketing costs and lower prices.
The company reported May 6 that its revenue rose 11 percent to $108.2 million in the January-March period. But according to analysts polled by FactSet that fell short of Wall Street’s forecast of $112.6 million. Beyond Meat reported a net loss of $27.3 million, compared to a profit of $1.8 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company lost 42 cents per share. Analysts had been expecting an loss of 18 cents a share.
VW profits jump; China leads the way
FRANKFURT — Volkswagen Group's after-tax profit rebounded strongly to $4.1 billion in the first three months of the year as sales rebounded in China, the company's largest single market, and as customers went for the more profitable models in the company's lineup. Sales of electrified cars more than doubled.
Sales revenues in the first quarter of 2021 rose by 13 percent, boosted by a 61.4 percent increase in unit sales as China reopened after being hard-hit by the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020.
The group raised its outlook for profitability for the year and said it expected sales to customers would be "significantly up" from the previous year, assuming successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The outlook was raised despite ongoing shortages of semi-conductors from suppliers that cost the company 100,000 vehicles in lost production in the first quarter. The shortage would "substantially burden" earnings in the second quarter, the company said.