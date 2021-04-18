New hotel flag has opened 2 SC hotels this year, 1 in Summerville

A growing hotel brand opened two of its flags in South Carolina in the first quarter, including a new property in Summerville.
Avid Hotels opened its 95-room lodging on Holiday Drive, just north of the Azalea Square shopping center.
The brand is one of the newest from hospitality giant InterContinental Hotels Group. It launched in 2017 and, by last summer, there were more than 200 Avid properties in the development pipeline, including 40 under construction.
In addition to the Summerville hotel, IHG has opened multiple Avid flags this year, including another South Carolina location in Fort Mill, about a mile from the Carowinds amusement park that straddles the state border south of Charlotte. Other Avid openings in the same month span were in Austin, Texas and suburbs of Milwaukee; Columbus, Ohio and Corpus Christi, Texas.
Avid is part of IHG's "mainstream brand portfolio" which also includes flags like Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.
All of the properties under the Avid flag offer grab-and-go breakfast, a morning meal concept that's become more common at lodgings during the pandemic, at least temporarily, when breakfast buffets were put away as a safety precaution.
Rooms at the Summerville property come equipped with USB charging ports and TVs with capability to stream shows and movies from guests' phones or laptops.
The hotel also has a fitness center that's open 24/7.
In just the last year, Summerville's hotel inventory has grown substantially. In early 2020, a 95-room Cambria Hotel and a dual-flagged Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites with 250 total rooms opened just a couple miles away from the new Avid property, behind a cluster of recently opened restaurants like the northern outposts of peninsula dining spots Halls Chophouse and Taco Boy.
The Summerville Avid was one of three hotel openings in the Charleston market in the first three months of the year, along with a 175-room Embassy Suites in Mount Pleasant and the 153-room Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes, the beach resort on the Isle of Palms.