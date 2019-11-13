Wobbly day on Wall St. ends mixed
NEW YORK — Wall Street capped a wobbly day for stocks with another record-setting finish Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index each eked out a modest gain that was good enough to nudge them to record highs. The Nasdaq closed just below its all-time high set a day earlier.
The latest milestones came after the market bounced back from a late-afternoon slide that coincided with a published report that highlighted snags in the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations.
Stocks spent much of the morning with slight gains after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell told a congressional panel that the central bank is likely to hold off on cutting interest rates again.
Investors’ optimism that Washington and Beijing are nearing a stopgap trade deal and Fed interest rate cuts have helped lift the market in recent weeks. Surprisingly good corporate earnings and data showing the economy is still growing solidly have also put investors in a buying mood.
On Wednesday, much of that buying involved safe-play stocks like utilities, real estate companies and makers of consumer products that tend to pay higher dividends. Those sectors outweighed losses in banks, industrial stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Demand for bonds also increased, sending bond yields lower.
“It’s a safe-haven kind of approach, but it has more to do with a focus on income,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “(Investors) are willing to go into these different areas of the market because the economy is strong enough to sustain those dividends.”
Google to offer checking accounts
NEW YORK — Google plans to add checking accounts from Citigroup and a credit union to its Google Pay digital wallet in 2020, the tech company said Wednesday.
Google confirmed an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal.
Big tech companies have been pushing into other arenas such as finance and health care to gain more access to consumer data. Google launched Google Wallet in 2011, now called Google Pay, which lets users store credit and debit card information and use them to make mobile and digital payments.
Now the Mountain View, California-based tech giant wants to add checking accounts.
The move would let users use Google Pay but keep money in accounts that meet the federal regulatory standards for banks. While Google is working with Citigroup and Stanford Credit Union now, it hopes to add more partners in the future.
In the U.S., more than 2,000 banks already offer virtual card transactions via Google Pay, Google said.
Consumer prices up 0.4% in Oct.
WASHINGTON — Surging gasoline prices caused U.S. consumer prices to rise last month at the fastest pace since March.
The Labor Department said Wednesday its consumer price index rose 0.4 percent in October after a flat reading in September. Gasoline prices, after drops in August and September, jumped 3.7 percent last month. Excluding volatile energy and food prices, so-called core consumer inflation rose just 0.2 percent in October.
Overall consumer prices rose 1.8 percent over the past year, just below the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target. Core prices increased 2.3 percent.
Despite last month’s climb, gasoline prices are down 7.3 percent since October 2018.
Food prices rose 0.2 percent from September to October, the biggest increase since May. New car prices fell 0.2 percent, their fourth straight monthly drop. But used vehicle prices rose 1.3 percent, the most since June.
Relatively tame inflation has allowed the Fed to cut short-term U.S. interest rates three times this year to support an American economy slowed by trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners.
Disney Plus hits 10M subscribers
NEW YORK — Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations.
Disney’s mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films and new series appears to be a hit out of the gate after its launch on Tuesday.
Disney has invested billions in its streaming service, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year after a 7-day free trial. Customers of some Verizon wireless and home-internet plans were offered a year free.
Disney didn’t break down where the subscriptions came from or if they were free or paid monthly or yearly. Some analysts thought it would take Disney a year to reach 10 million subscribers.
Netflix has garnered 158 million subscribers since launching its streaming platform in 2007.
Groups seek to block sale of Fitbit
NEW YORK — Nine privacy, social justice and consumer groups are calling for the U.S. government to block Google’s $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness-gadget maker Fitbit, citing antitrust and privacy concerns.
They say in a Wednesday letter to the Federal Trade Commission that the deal would consolidate Google’s dominance over internet services like search, advertising and smartphone operating systems.
They also worry it’ll add to Google’s store of consumer data. Health information is of particular concern. Google has hired health care executives, hinting at a health-data business to come.
Politicians and regulators have been scrutinizing Google and other Silicon Valley companies for how they use customer data and leverage their size to thwart competitors. Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
VW expands Tenn. electric car output
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Volkswagen is making Tennessee its North American base for electric vehicle production, breaking ground on an $800 million expansion at its plant in Chattanooga.
Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh spoke at the expansion’s groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, calling electric vehicles “the future of mobility.”
“Volkswagen will build them for millions, not just millionaires," he vowed.
The company will build both internal combustion engine and battery powered vehicles on the same assembly line.
The “ID CROZZ” models — ID stands for intelligent design — will be initially be made in Germany, while Volkswagen completes a 564,000-square-foot addition to the Chattanooga body shop. Production will begin in Chattanooga in 2022. The plant, which employs about 3,800 people, will add about 1,000 new jobs.
Hyundai to build SUV in Ala.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Hyundai will build a pickup-style sport-utility vehicle at its plant in Alabama, which the company said Wednesday is being enlarged in a $410 million expansion project.
The Korean automaker said production of the Santa Cruz compact SUV will begin in 2021 at its plant near Montgomery, where about 1,200 new jobs are expected.
First introduced as a concept vehicle in 2015 and aimed in particular at millennials, the Santa Cruz will have an open bed like a pickup truck and a lower profile like a small SUV.
The Hyundai plant near Montgomery already has more than 3,000 employees. The company said it will add 200 jobs, and suppliers and support companies are expected to employ an additional 1,000 people in the area.
The factory, which began production in 2005, already produces the Santa Fe SUV and two sedans, the Sonata and Elantra.
Tesla to build factory near Berlin
BERLIN — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the electric car pioneer plans to build a new factory near Berlin.
News agency dpa reported that Musk made the announcement during a prizegiving ceremony in the German capital Tuesday evening.
He said that the plan is for the factory to be built near Berlin's new airport, which is located just outside the city limits in neighboring Brandenburg state and currently slated to open next year after years of delays.
Musk wrote on Twitter that the new plant "will build batteries, powertrains & vehicles, starting with Model Y."
Regional officials in Berlin and Brandenburg welcomed the announcement.
Nike calls off Amazon sales deal
NEW YORK — Nike is ending a sales partnership with Amazon less than a month after the athletic gear company named an e-commerce veteran as its new chief executive.
The company says it wants to create a more direct customer experience, but the announcement Wednesday is a setback for Amazon.
Amazon is under pressure from big-name brands to cut back on fake goods from third-party sellers. Amazon’s third-party marketplace allows sellers to list their products directly on the site. It's an important part of Amazon's business since it allows Amazon to offer millions more products on its site. More than half of all products sold on Amazon last year came from third-party sellers.
When Nike announced the pilot program with Amazon.com Inc. in 2017, it hoped that it would have more control over the brand if it were more closely involved.
Industry analysts who have monitored the partnership say it appears that those problems have continued.
The end to the pilot program comes shortly after Nike named John Donahoe as its new CEO. Donahoe previously ran e-commerce company eBay.