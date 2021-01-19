Netflix's subscribers now exceed 200 million; Bank of America beats profit projections

Netflix subscriber base totals 204M
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Netflix's video streaming service has surpassed 200 million subscribers for the first time as its expanding line-up of TV series and movies continues to captivate people stuck at home during the ongoing battle against the pandemic.
The subscriber milestone highlighted Netflix's fourth-quarter results released Tuesday. The service added another 8.5 million subscribers during the October-December period, capping Netflix's biggest year since its inception as a DVD-by-mail service in 1997. Netflix ended the year with nearly 204 million worldwide subscribers.
The fourth-quarter gains easily topped the projections of the roughly 6 million additional subscribers projected by Netflix's own management and Wall Street analysts.
Netflix gained another 37 million subscribers last year, a 22 percent increase from 2019. Its stock fared even better, rising by 67% last year. The company now boasts a market value of more than $220 billion.
The company earned $542.2 million on revenue of $6.64 billion in the fourth quarter, a relatively thin profit margin.
BofA profit falls 18% on lower rates
CHARLOTTE — Bank of America's fourth-quarter profits fell 18% from a year ago, as lower interest rates weighed down its results. However the bank was able to release more than $800 million from its credit reserves, a sign that it sees the U.S. economy improving in the coming months.
The Charlotte-based bank said Tuesday that it earned a profit of $5.47 billion, or 59 cents a share, down from a profit $6.99 billion, or 74 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts were expecting BofA to earn 56 cents a share, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Like its competitors, Bank of America was able to release hundreds of millions of dollars from its loan-loss reserves — money the bank had set aside earlier in the pandemic to cover loans that might be now be unpayable. But as the economy has relatively improved, banks have been able to free up some of those reserves.
In the quarter, BofA released $828 million from its credit reserves. This type of release goes straight to a bank's bottom line, but it's largely because the money was moved out of an escrow-like account and was now free to be used again.
Low interest rates were the biggest drag on BofA's results compared to last year. The Federal Reserve sharply cut rates once the pandemic hit. Bank of America's balance sheet is heavily weighted toward short-term interest rates, so it was hit harder than the rest of its competitors. Interest revenue in the quarter went from $12.14 billion to $10.25 billion.
GM, Microsoft team up on driverless cars
DETROIT — General Motors is teaming up with Microsoft to accelerate its rollout of electric, self-driving cars.
In the partnership announced Tuesday, the companies said Microsoft's Azure cloud and edge computing platform would be used to "commercialize its unique autonomous vehicle solutions at scale."
Microsoft joins General Motors, Honda and other institutional investors in a combined new equity investment of more than $2 billion in Cruise, bringing its valuation to about $30 billion. Cruise, which GM bought in 2016, has been a leader in driverless technology and got the go-ahead from California late last year to test its automated vehicles in San Francisco without backup drivers.
737 Max to be cleared by Europe
BERLIN — The Boeing 737 Max will be approved to resume flights in Europe next week, following nearly two years of reviews after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes that saw the planes grounded worldwide, the head of the European aviation safety agency said Tuesday.
Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, or EASA, told reporters the planes will be permitted to fly so long as they meet conditions specified by the agency and that pilots are up to date on their training.
The planes were grounded in March 2019 following the two fatal crashes that killed 346 passengers and crew members. Investigators determined that the cause of the crashes was a faulty computer system that pushed the plane's nose downward and couldn't be overridden.
The Max returned to the skies in the U.S. last month. It has also been allowed by Brazil to resume flights, and Transport Canada said this week that it had been cleared to start flying again Wednesday.
Goldman's profits jumps despite virus
NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs said its profits more than doubled from a year earlier thanks to a surge in both trading and advising revenue.
The investment bank said it earned a profit of $4.36 billion, or $12.08 per share. The earnings were significantly better than the $7.45-per-share profit that analysts were expecting.
Goldman's results reflect that Wall Street had a strong year, despite the pandemic and millions of Americans out of work. After plunging sharply in March and April, the stock market went basically straight up for seven months as investors tried to look beyond the near-term death and pain and focus on where the U.S. economy will be in a year or two years' time.
Goldman's profits were driven higher by its investment bank and trading desks, the cornerstone to the bank's business models. Investment banking revenue was up 29 percent from a year earlier to $2.73 billion. The bank saw higher underwriting revenues — fees the bank collects to take companies public or underwrite debt they want to offer — as well as trading revenue, which rose 23 percent from a year earlier.
The banks also saw revenue gains in its wealth management arm as well is nascent consumer banking business, which focuses on consumer loans, savings accounts as well as handling the underwriting for Apple's credit card.
FedEx to cut up to 6,300 jobs abroad
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx plans to cut up to 6,300 jobs in Europe as it completes the process of combining its own operation with that of a Dutch delivery company it bought in 2016.
FedEx said Tuesday that the cuts will take place over 18 months and include express-delivery operations and back-office employees of TNT Express across the continent.
FedEx said severance payments for between 5,500 and 6,300 layoffs will cost between $300 million and $575 million through 2023, but that the job cuts will save the company between $275 million and $350 million a year beginning in 2024.
FedEx had about 245,000 employees worldwide, including about 43,000 at TNT, as of last May 31.
FedEx plans to downgrade an air-service hub in Liege, Belgium, to make Paris its sole primary hub. The company compared that set-up to its U.S. operation, where Memphis is the main hub and Indianapolis serves a secondary role.
FedEx paid $4.8 billion to acquire TNT and expand its presence in Europe against rivals such as Germany-based DHL. TNT had a major ground-delivery business on the continent.
'Pharma Bro' loses 2nd bid for release
NEW YORK — That's another no for the "Pharma Bro."
A federal judge has rejected convicted pharmaceutical executive's Martin Shkreli's second request to be let out of prison early, showing skepticism about his claim that mental health issues have weakened his immune system and made him more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus.
U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto said in a ruling that Shkreli again failed to demonstrate extraordinary and compelling factors that would require a sentence modification.
Matsumoto also rejected the argument that Shkreli should be let out because coronavirus-related lockdowns were impeding his ability to communicate with the lawyers representing him in a civil lawsuit. Shkreli's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, declined to comment.
Shkreli is serving a seven-year sentence for a 2017 conviction for lying to investors about the performance of two hedge funds he ran, withdrawing more money from those funds than he was entitled to get, and defrauding investors in a drug company by hiding his ownership of some of its stock.