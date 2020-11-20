NC hog case is coming to a close; theater owner, studio agree to shorter film windows

Appeals court upholds NC hog verdict
RALEIGH — A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a 2018 jury verdict that led to awarding monetary damages to neighbors of a North Carolina industrial hog operation for smells and noise they said made living nearby unbearable.
But judges ruled the jurors' multimillion-dollar awards — intended to penalize a subsidiary of the world's largest pork producer for wrongdoing — were unfairly weighed against its corporate assets and must be reconsidered.
The decision by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., came hours before Smithfield Foods said it had put an end to this and similar nuisance cases filed by North Carolina residents either already on appeal that went against the company or hadn't gone to trial.
"We have resolved these cases through a settlement that will take into account the divided decision of the court," Smithfield Foods chief administrative officer Keira Lombardo said in a statement. The company won't disclose financial terms.
The case ruled upon Thursday by the appeals panel was the first that went to trial among dozens of lawsuits filed by more than 500 neighbors complaining about hog operations. Five that went to trial went against Smithfield, leading to hundreds of millions of dollars in punitive damages, which were later reduced because of state law capping such awards. While one lawsuit still resulted in $94 million in damages, more recent verdicts led to much lower compensation.
Studio makes another theater deal
NEW YORK — Another major movie theater chain has struck a deal with Universal Pictures to allow for shorter exclusive theatrical windows. Canada's Cineplex has agreed on a multiyear "dynamic window" agreement, the film exhibitor and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group said Friday.
Like the deal struck with Cinemark earlier this week and AMC Theaters before that, Universal and Focus Features films will have at least three weeks of theatrical exclusivity before hitting premium video on demand services. Titles that have an opening weekend of $50 million or more in North American theaters will be guaranteed at least five weeks in theaters.
The $50 million mark is just theoretical. In normal times, a $50 million launch is not uncommon for Universal's biggest franchises like "Fast & Furious." But no films have done that kind of business during the pandemic.
Theater owners have long adhered to a strict 90-day theatrical exclusivity window, but the devastating effects of the pandemic on the movie business have forced many to adapt and compromise.
GM: New batteries cut costs, boost range
DETROIT — General Motors says a pending breakthrough in battery chemistry will cut the price of its electric vehicles so they equal those powered by gasoline within five years. The technology also will increase the range per charge to as much as 450 miles.
The company's product development chief promised a small electric SUV that will cost less than $30,000 and pledged to roll out 30 battery-powered models worldwide by 2025. Nearly all current electric vehicles cost more than $30,000.
The announcement this week shows how fast electric vehicle technology is evolving and how it may become the primary fuel for transportation sooner than almost anyone believed.
The developments arrive as government pollution regulations tighten worldwide, with California and the United Kingdom recently announcing plans to ban gas-powered new vehicle sales in 10 to 15 years. President-elect Joe Biden is likely to restore government fuel economy regulations that have been rolled back by President Donald Trump, with Biden vowing to spend billions on electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. GM supported the rollback.
"If you look at all the forecasts the estimates, generally, the demand is kind of potentially being forecast to pick up," said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of product development. "We think the industry is transforming, and so we want to be at the leading edge of this."
To back up its claims, GM said it will raise spending on electric vehicles from a promised $20 billion, to more than $27 billion through 2025.
French delay 'Black Friday' online deals
PARIS — France's government on Friday got supermarket chains and e-commerce platforms like Amazon to agree to postpone "Black Friday" promotions, responding to concerns that shops shuttered by the nation's coronavirus lockdown are hemorrhaging business and could be hurt further if they miss out on the consumer splurge.
Under the deal brokered by the economy minister, Bruno Le Maire, "Black Friday" in France will now be pushed back by a week to Dec. 4, with the understanding that lockdown-shuttered businesses will have been allowed to reopen by then.
The ministry said support for the delay ended up being unanimous among commerce, e-commerce and supermarket representatives who took part in two days of talks. It said a "spirit of responsibility and solidarity" prevailed.
With the lockdown starting to bring France's latest virus surge back under control, the government is facing pressure to allow businesses closed as "non-essential" to reopen. But it is also mindful of the risk of infections speeding up again if restrictions are lifted too soon, too quickly. The approach of "Black Friday," originally scheduled for Nov. 27 in France, had brought the dilemma to a head. Postponing it until brick-and-mortar stores have reopened would allow them to also profit from consumer spending on cut-price goods ahead of Christmas.