Emma Navarro's world is almost perfect.
She loves tennis, and her dad owns the top two tennis facilities and events in the area, one of them the ongoing Volvo Car Open at Family Circle Tennis Center. Ben Navarro is the area's most prominent tennis figure.
Her coach, Peter Ayers, played tennis for Duke University. She plans to play there as well. Even her doubles partner, Chloe Beck, is committed to Duke.
Navarro is the No. 1 girls 18 player in this country, and just returned home from winning national singles and doubles titles at the prestigious Easter Bowl Championships in California. This was nothing new to Navarro, who won last summer's national girls 18 clay courts in singles and teamed with Beck to also take the doubles crown at her dad's LTP Tennis in Mount Pleasant.
A 17-year-old Ashley Hall junior, Navarro is now the world's 15th-ranked junior girl tennis player. Who could have dreamed it, other than maybe Ben and Emma Navarro.
For more information, come back later. Navarro is definitely on the rise, headed for the Junior French Open and Junior Wimbledon.
First, of course, there was the matter of playing in the Volvo Car Open's main draw this week.
Sorry for Tuesday's cold weather. It wasn't a perfect evening for Navarro to play her initial WTA Tour match.
Navarro must have had chill bumps as she walked out on the court to the cheers of the local tennis community, if not from the weather, from the setting and atmosphere. On a night when fans went really deep in clothing layers, Navarro went with a skimpy top, a skirt and no leg-ins a few games into the match.
"I was warm," she assured.
She gave the small crowd that braved the low temperatures its money's worth. She even had a set point in the first set only to see the gritty Laura Siegemond rallly from 5-3 down to take the set and then jumped out to a 3-0 lead before finishing off a 7-5, 6-4 win over Navarro.
"I'm obviously disappointed that I lost, but I'm super happy with how I played, and it was definitely a good intro to the pro tour and a good pro debut," Navarro said.
There is one thing about Navarro you can count on. She won't give up until the final ball is played.
Siegemund, a 26-year old German, did the most damage with delicate drop shots. She delivered eight drop shot winners in the first set that probably decided the match.
"I was ready for it (drop shot), and she definitely caught me a couple of times," Navarro said.
Navarro's game looked a little like former Family Circle champion Jennifer Capriati's, with deep penetrating ground strokes. But Navarro gave Siegemund, a 31-year-old who made it to the semifinals here in 2017, just enough short ball opportunities to deliver winning drop shots on key points.
"The atmosphere was amazing. Everyone, a bunch of my school friends came out, tennis friends, and everyone was so supportive," Navarro said. "And it was better than I could have ever imagined out there."
Navarro and her partner, Chloe Beck, will get ready to play a doubles match late Wednesday afternoon on court 3 against former French Open singles champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Darija Jurak of Croatia.
