Nation's trade gap jumped almost 19%; Jeep rolls out a plug-in Wrangler version

US trade deficit hits 12-year high
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit surged in July to $63.6 billion, the highest level in 12 years, as imports jumped by a record amount.
The Commerce Department reported that the latest figure, the gap between what America buys and what it sells to foreigners, was 18.9 percent higher than the June number. It was the largest monthly deficit since July 2008 during the 2007-2009 recession.
The July deficit increase was driven by a record 10.9 percent increase in imports which rose to $231.7 billion. Exports were also up but by a smaller 8.1 percent to $168.1 billion.
For July, the deficit with China in goods totaled $31.6 billion, an 11.5 percent increase from the June imbalance. The goods deficit with Mexico hit a record high of $10.6 billion in July.
Hybrid Wrangler is unveiled by Jeep
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep brand is going electric. The company has unveiled a plug-in Wrangler SUV, the first of what it says will be many Jeeps in the U.S. powered by batteries.
A big reason for the new offerings is FCA’s obligation to meet fuel economy and pollution regulations in Europe, China, and the U.S. or face stiff fines or steep costs to buy electric vehicle credits from companies like Tesla. But FCA executives say there’s also a market for an electric-powered Jeep.
The Wrangler 4xe can go 25 miles on battery power before a 2-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine takes over. Fiat Chrysler says in a few years all Jeep models will have battery options.
Anti-tracking tool for iPhones delayed
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Apple is delaying a new privacy feature in the next version of its iPhone operating system that will make it more difficult for app developers to track people online to help sell ads.
The decision outlined Thursday affects iOS 14, which is expected to be released to roughly 1 billion iPhone users later this month.
Apple intended iOS 14 to automatically block tracking as soon as the software came out, but is now postponing the feature until early next year.
Productivity rises by a record 10.1%
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. productivity rose at a 10.1 percent rate in the second quarter as the number of hours worked declined by the largest amount since the government started compiling the data more than 70 years ago.
The Labor Department said Thursday that hours worked fell by 42.9 percent, contributing to a 37.1 percent decline in output as the coronavirus pandemic ripped through nearly every corner of the U.S. economy. The decline in output was also the biggest dropoff since the government began tracking the data in 1947.
In its second and final estimate for the second quarter, the government said labor costs rose 9 percent, slightly less than last month's first estimate of 12.2 percent. The original estimate for productivity was a 7.3 percent increase.
Productivity — the amount of output per hour of work — is the key to rising living standards, and the slow pace of growth in recent years has contributed to sluggish wage increases. Productivity mostly lagged during the record long 11-year expansion that followed the Great Recession, confounding economists.
Hyundai, Kia recall US cars for leaks
DETROIT — Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 591,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a brake fluid leak that could cause engine fires.
The recalls cover more than 440,000 Kia Optima midsize sedans from 2013-2015 and Kia Sorento SUVs from 2014-2015. Also covered are 151,000 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs from 2013-2015.
The affiliated automakers say brake fluid can leak inside a hydraulic control unit for the anti-lock brakes, possibly causing an electrical short that can lead to fires.
Kia's recall will start Oct. 15, while Hyundai's will start Oct. 23. Dealers for both companies will inspect the control units for leaks and replace them if needed at no cost to owners.
Home loan rates in US barely budge
WASHINGTON — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages changed little this week, remaining at historically low levels that has sparked demand for homes.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan ticked up to 2.93 percent from 2.91 percent last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.49 percent a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined, however, to 2.42 percent from 2.46 percent last week.
Housing demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-hobbled economy. Sales of new homes soared in July, rising nearly 14 percent as the market continued to gain traction following the spring downturn caused by pandemic-forced lockdowns.
Services sector growth slows in Aug.
WASHINGTON — Growth in the U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in August after big rebounds in June and July, indicating lingering problems stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Institute for Supply Management reported Thursday that its index of activity in the services activity showed a reading of 56.9 perncet in August, down 1.2 percentage-points from the July reading.
Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the services sector. By that measure, the services sector has shown growth for three straight months after taking a big hit in the spring when the country shut down to combat the coronavirus.
Business activity and new orders continued to expand in August but at a slower pace than the July surge. The index measuring employment contracted for a sixth straight month, a sign of the millions of workers who have been laid off or furloughed in service industries such as restaurants.
Anthony Nieves, chairman of the ISM services survey committee, said that many firms are facing problems that they remain under restrictions limiting how many customers they can serve.
"Even many of the businesses that are reopening are not at full capacity," he said. "If they are not at 100 percent capacity, they are not bringing back all of their workers."
Honda, GM ink deal to collaborate
DETROIT — General Motors and Honda say they have signed a deal to explore sharing vehicle underpinnings and propulsion systems in North America.
The companies say planning discussions on jointly-designed vehicles will start immediately and include vehicles powered by both electricity and internal combustion engines. Engineering work would begin early next year.
Honda and GM say in a statement Thursday that they'll also cooperate on purchasing, research and connected services.
The memorandum of understanding between the companies isn't binding. But the move is another sign of increasing consolidation in the automotive business as companies face huge capital outlays to develop current products as well as new electric and autonomous vehicles.