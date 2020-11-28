Names and Notes

Craven named Reserve Champion
Avery Craven was awarded Reserve Champion of the PSJ Pony Finals on Nov. 14.
She is the daughter of Bill and Donna Taylor.
Voegele elected Mayflower elder
Desiree Voegele was recently elected by the South Carolina Society of Mayflower Descendants as their new elder (chaplain 2020-23). At the most recent meeting members heard from speaker Randal Charlton from England via zoom. Randall spoke about the Mayflower II that was donated to this country by his father Warwick Charlton in 1957.
Carolyn Miller and Dianne Culbertson visited the Mayflower II when it was tied up at Mystic Seaport in 2019.
Glass receives Spirit of Caring
Tracey Glass of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Aiken recently received the firm's exclusive Spirit of Caring Award designed to recognize those branch office administrators who exemplify the values, culture and spirit of giving back. Glass works with Edward Jones Financial Advisor Gerry Owen.
The award is especially meaningful because Glass was selected based on a vote of her peers and has an unwavering devotion to giving back to her clients, community, branch team and regional network.
Glass was one of only 294 of the firm's more than 16,000 branch office administrators to receive the award.
Glass said she is honored to receive the award. "I'm fortunate to work with a firm that encourages us to give back," Glass said. "Edward Jones is a partnership. We work together to help our clients, community and one another. It brings out the best in all of us."