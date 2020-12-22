Names and notes

Aleman makes SMC fall 2020 dean's list
Kathryn Dawn Aleman of North Augusta, SC, has been named to the Spartanburg Methodist College Dean's List for grades earned during the fall 2020 academic semester. Dean's List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Phi Kappa Phi names new members
The following people recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
• Benjamin Ansa of North Augusta (29841) at Augusta University.
• Joseph Workman IV of North Augusta (29860) at Augusta University.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.