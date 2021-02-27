Names and notes

Usher to lead solid waste department w/mug
Brian Usher has been named director of Sarasota County’s Solid Waste Department, effective Feb. 13. Usher has been with Sarasota County for nearly 20 years, joining the organization in 2002. Prior to being named department director, Usher served as solid waste manager and oversaw operations such as solid waste collection, recycling, hazardous waste disposal, litter prevention and other successful programs.
Originally from Aiken and a graduate of Aiken High School, Usher earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from St. Andrews College. In addition, he holds certifications in managing municipal solid waste collection systems and integrated solid waste management systems from the Solid Waste Association of North America.
Johnson named to president's list
Kelly Johnson of Aiken has been named to the president's list at James Madison University for the fall 2020 semester. Students who earn president's list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.900 or above. Johnson is a quantitative finance major.
Mcdermott named to dean's list
Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Liam Mcdermott of Aiken was named the dean's list for the 2020 fall semester at Seton Hall University.
After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than "C", qualify for the dean's list.
Ou named to RIT dean's list
Joey Ou of Aiken was named to the dean's list at the Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 fall semester. Ou is in the applied arts and sciences program.
Undergraduate students are eligible for dean's list if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 for nine credits of traditionally graded coursework; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete," NE, D, or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Woo interns at Prisma Health w/mug
Jonah Woo, a senior health sciences major at Bob Jones University, serves as an intern for Prisma Health Services located in Greenville.
Woo, a resident of North Augusta, observes the Prisma physicians as they practice medicine in the hospital setting. Prisma Health, the largest nonprofit healthcare system in South Carolina, provides residents with a variety of services including hospital, post-acute, home recovery and hospice care.
"Practical experience is one of the greatest ways to learn," Woo said. "Observing direct care by a quality team has encouraged me in my pursuit to assist others through medicine."
Doherty named to USC dean's list
Emilie Doherty has been named to the dean's list at USC for the 2020 fall semester.
Smith named to USC president's list
Elizabeth Girardeau Smith has been named to the president's list at USC for the 2020 fall semester.