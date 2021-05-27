Mystery remains about 'evil' man named Johnson who enslaved Omar ibn Said

Omar ibn Said blasted his Charleston enslaver as a "puny, weak, wicked little man," one so abusive that Omar risked his life to flee.

He identified the man only as "Johnson." No first name, no plantation name, no other clues except a reference to hard labor.

Based on the timeline of events Omar wrote in his autobiography, he likely fled Johnson in 1810 or 1811.

So when The Post and Courier began researching Omar, Malcolm Hale, a librarian in the Charleston County Main Library's South Carolina History Room, browsed the 1810 Federal Census. He searched for enslavers named Johnson who lived in the Lowcountry then.

He found a handful of them living along the coast who enslaved more than 20 people at the time, indicating they likely ran plantations — perhaps the hard labor Omar mentioned. The region was notorious for its rice operations, where enslaved people toiled in mosquito-infested swamps without relief from the brutal heat and sun.

But none of those enslavers placed runaway notices in surviving local newspapers that fit Omar's description around the time he escaped.

What if Omar misspelled the name a bit? Because a runaway notice placed in February 1810 yields an intriguing possibility: Archibald S. Johnston, a large slaveowner — and an especially awful one.

Johnston owned 45 slaves in Colleton County, Charleston's neighbor, according to the census.

He also kept a journal on his Roslin plantation that shows many people he enslaved there died young and that he sent some to “jail” for bad behavior. That likely meant the Workhouse in downtown Charleston where enslavers forced obedience with whips, paddles, cat-o'-nine tails.

Multiple people risked death and torture to escape Johnston.

One was a man named Andrew, “about 34 years of age, 5 feet 7 or 8 inches high,” who fled in February 1810. Was this Omar?

Steve Tuttle, director of archives management at the S.C. Department of Archives and History, discovers that Archibald Johnston and his wife had a prenuptial contract that listed Andrew among property she had inherited.

It was written in 1807.

That meant Andrew likely was in Charleston being transferred as part of the large estate when Omar was in Senegal getting kidnapped.

Old newspapers yield another possibility.

In June 1810, a runaway notice sought Ben and his wife, Lizzy. Ben was 5 feet 7 or 8 inches, “a well made, smart, active fellow, limps a little in his walk, but carries himself very erect, has lost part of his fore finger off the left hand.”

The notice says that Ben had been previously enslaved by Dr. Joseph Johnson, a prominent physician who healed on the one hand and served as chairman of the Workhouse on the other.

But at 32, Ben was almost a decade younger than Omar. And Omar never mentioned a wife. He also indicated that he ran away from Johnson, not a subsequent owner.

Ayla Amon is a curatorial assistant at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. While researching her upcoming book about Omar's writings, she spotted a clue in former North Carolina Gov. John Owen's family papers.

The Owens had purchased an enslaved person in September 1810, three months after Ben escaped. Given Omar wrote that he was on the run for a month before getting recaptured, the timing could fit, although not perfectly.

A search of surviving historical newspapers shows no enslavers named Johnson or Johnston placing runaway notices in 1811 for a person matching Omar's description.

The mystery of Johnson continues.