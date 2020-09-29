You are the owner of this article.
Woman dead, 2-year-old wounded in Conway shooting; no suspect identified

  Updated
Crime tape

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting incident in Conway on Monday night, according to authorities.

June Wood, spokeswoman for the city, said that officers from the Conway Police Department were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Suggs Street for a shots-fired call with injuries.

After arriving on scene, officers found one deceased woman, 23, with a gunshot wound, Wood said. A second victim, a 2-year-old child, suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

Wood said that CPD is actively gathering information and there is currently no suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact CPD at 843-248-1790.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Richard Caines covers Courts in Horry and Georgetown County for the Post & Courier. He graduated from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University and is a huge Philadelphia sports fan.

