With Sun Belt play underway, CCU men's basketball prepares for run at conference title

CONWAY – Now that the magical Coastal Carolina football season has come to an end, it’s time for the Grand Strand to turn its attention to the hardwood.

The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team has started off the season at 7-2 with Sun Belt Conference play already underway after the Chants split their opening series with Georgia State this past weekend.

“The real test comes as we get into conference play,” said CCU head coach Cliff Ellis, who has been with the team since the 2007-08 season and was recently inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame because of his success coaching South Alabama. “The COVID situation shortened our non-conference play. Several teams opted out because of the shortening of the season; we were supposed to play South Carolina and Winthrop, (but) those games have been moved to the following year. So were just thankful to be playing anybody.”

The Chants are led by junior guard DeVante’ Jones, who has been playing through a knee injury all season and is leading the team in scoring (23.3 points per game), assists (3.8 per game) and steals (4.1 per game). He is also second on the team in rebounds with 7.2 per game.

Jones became just the 23rd player in program history to score 1,000 career points in a win over Delaware State on Dec. 17, and was subsequently named the Sun Belt Player of the Week for his efforts in that contest.

“I’m blessed to get that,” Jones said. “Growing up as a kid, that was never something I thought I could accomplish. Getting that means so much to me (and) it means a lot to my family. I just want to thank the Coastal Carolina community, the coaching staff, and just everybody.”

The Chants were picked to finish third in the East Division and sixth in the conference overall. Georgia State was picked to finish first in the East, while defending conference champion Arkansas-Little Rock was tabbed to finish first in the league overall out of the West Division.

However, Jones thinks the Chants could compete for a Sun Belt title this year.

“I feel like the sky’s the limit for this team,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of good talent on this team that can help us do a lot of great things. So I just feel like we’re going to win this tournament, and hopefully we win this tournament and this league.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Also playing well so far for the Chants this season have been junior guard Deanthony Tipler, who is averaging 16.7 points per game, and freshman center Essam Mostafa, who is averaging 14 points per game and a team-leading 10.4 rebounds per contest.

Ellis is glad to have sophomore guard Ebrima Dibba back this year after he missed 10 months with a knee injury he suffered after playing just six games last year. Dibba is averaging 8.3 points per game and is leading the team in assists per game with 5.7.

Ellis also expects starting senior point guard Tyrik Dixon to return after suffering a calf injury in the team’s loss against Wofford. Dixon has averaged 10.2 points and three assists over five games this year.

“The depth factor is definitely better than it’s been the last year or two,” Ellis said.

Much like other teams around the country, the Chants have had to get used to playing in empty or near-empty gyms this year because of the pandemic.

“It’s totally different; nothing like I’ve ever seen before,” Ellis said. “But as I’ve told our players, with all that’s going on with what we’ve faced in 2020 with this pandemic, we’re just thankful we’re playing. There’s going to be some cancellations, there’s going to be some strange moments, but we just need to be happy that we’re playing.”

The men’s team is fortunate that it has not had any COVID-19 issues so far this season, as the women’s team had to halt activities earlier this year due to virus issues in its program, and then had two games canceled this past weekend after COVID-19 issues in the Georgia State women’s program.

But no matter what happens this season, Jones has a message for the doubters of this program.

“Please tell everybody to stop sleeping on Coastal Carolina basketball,” he said. “This year, we’re about to wake everybody up.”

CCU's next two games will be against South Alabama (7-4, 1-1 Sun Belt) at the HTC Center in Conway on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.