With HS football practices set for Sept. 8, uncertainty rears its head

With the start of high school football practices around the corner, it remains uncertain whether teams will be able to have traditional practices with contact drills and full pads due to the COVID-19.
Practices are scheduled to begin Sept. 8 according to the South Carolina High School League, but local teams are currently only in Phase 1.5 of 4 of summer workouts.
Phase 1.5 means players can only work out in groups of 15, plus a coach, and players can share equipment such as balls and sleds.
Do coaches think their teams will be ready for full practices on Sept. 8?
“It’s hard to answer that,” said Tommy Norwood, St. James High School head football coach. “We haven’t even had helmets. It’s about the safety of the kids.”
Norwood isn’t sure when his team will be ready to move on to Phase 2, which would allow athletes to gather in larger groups.
“I have no idea,” he said. “I don’t think the state said anything about that.”
Lagging behind is Waccamaw High School, which just started summer workouts on Aug. 10.
“Our first two days we were in Phase 1, and then we moved to Phase 1.5 Wednesday (Aug. 12) and Thursday (Aug. 13) after the kids understood how the workouts would go,” said Amondre Johnson, Waccamaw head football coach.
Waccamaw hasn’t had any issues so far with the virus.
“Our coaching staff has done an amazing job with the kids,” Johnson said. “One kid texted me that he had a migraine, and that’s OK. I want them to communicate and be open. We haven’t had any issues, and I hope we don’t have any.”
SCHSL has implemented several procedures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus during summer workouts, including daily temperature checks, suggesting players wear masks when it is not inhibitory, mandating that coaches and staff wear masks when on site, social distancing of six feet or more, constant use of hand sanitizer, and the cleaning of weight rooms and other rooms athletes and coaches might touch the surfaces of.
“So far everything’s gone well,” Norwood said. “I have no complaints about that. We have no symptoms or complaints, so something’s working.”
However, with several college football conferences canceling their seasons already, there could be some doubt as to if the high school football season will happen.
“I don’t know,” Johnson said. “I’ve thought about it myself. But with colleges there are a lot more people and they travel further. High schools are more of a safe space, especially locally. I can’t imagine having to tell the seniors they might not be able to play; that would be tough.”
It’s something that has been on Norwood’s mind as well.
“I always think about with the way the numbers are going,” he said. “Right now, we have to take it one day at a time. The bottom line is we have to do what’s safest for our coaches and what’s safest for our players."
Johnson agreed that safety is a huge priority through this hard-to-navigate period.
“I hope we have the opportunity to play, but I think the high school league will make the safest decision.”