Witch Golf Club may become retail and multi-residential development after commission approval

Amid a chorus of disapproval from the community, the Horry County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request on Thursday night that would impact nine holes of the popular Witch Golf Club, while also causing resident concern of increased traffic and crime in the neighborhoods surrounding the development off Highway 544 across from Myrtle Ridge Drive in Conway.

The approval allows G3 Engineering & Surveying, an agent for DG Golf Limited Partnership, to rezone 119.59 acres from residential and highway commercial zoning to high bulk retail and multi-residential three zoning, with the goal to develop 118 townhomes and 208 single-family homes on the back nine of the golf course.

"I'll voice my support for this project," said Joey Ray, District 5 representative. "It's currently zoned SF10 (residential with no mobile homes and a minimum lot size of 10,000 sq. feet) and highway commercial, and this MRD3 (multi-residential three, which allows for mixed residential development in urban areas of the county) really allows a lot of good, good things with this project, and I'm in support of it."

District 2 representative Pam Cecala was also in favor of the plan after revisions were made regarding traffic in and around the area.

"This plan is a lot better than it was (before) and moving (the) second entrance down south really makes me feel better about it," she said. "And the developer's offering to improve the intersection on the other side of 544 to ease the congestion, too. And I think this is definitely better than what would happen if we didn't rezone it; it would still be developed, it just wouldn't be as good of development. So I'm in favor of it."

The course's back nine is located at the front of the property, lining Highway 544. No lots are proposed in the flood plain.

The rezoning request still has to be approved by Horry County Council.

On Thursday night, the majority of the public comment was against this plan, as more than two-thirds of those in attendance stood up when asked who opposed the plan.

“My main concern is the traffic,” said Eric Sieling, who lives one street over from Witch. “I don’t think anybody’s done a study on the traffic there. I’ve come out…on a Friday night; 20 minutes to get on 544.”

Michelle Parker, who lives in Dunn Acres, is concerned with crime and a decrease in property value.

“I’m concerned about an increase in crime due to having stores along that property,” she said. “Again, I live not too far from there. (There are) lots of children in the neighborhood (and) lots of elderly (people) in the neighborhood. We do not need to have businesses that will attract higher crime.

“I am worried about decrease in property value. There have been many studies that have been done that show that if you’re in close proximity to shopping centers, it will increase property value, but not if you’re within only 200 feet, which my house is. So it’s going to actually cost me money if this is to happen.”

Richard Johnson, who has lived on Woodfield Dr. for 38 years and is in Flood Zone 3, is concerned with runoff being diverted from a nearby creek onto his property and the destruction of the wetlands in the Linda Lakes area.

“Frankly, what they’re asking for is an insult to the ecology of South Carolina,” he said. “You are capable and qualified. You have the power to preserve and protect our wetlands. You are good stewards of the land here in South Carolina. Be a hero. Do the right thing.”