Wings, school pictures and seeking treasures top new businesses in Myrtle Beach for October

Myrtle Beach started seeing its business license renewals and approvals decrease in October compared to last year.

There were 87 business licenses approved in October this year compared to 103 in October 2019. It’s a bit of a contrast to the 107 issued in September, which was pretty much on pace with 109 issued in September of 2019.

A study earlier this year by the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce showed new business licenses for Horry County, as a whole, were down 31 percent from April to July of this year compared to last year. That figure mirrored the entire state’s new business license figure, the report showed.

For the third quarter, however, South Carolina has seen business applications more than double compared to the same time last year. Nationwide, the business application number was at more than 1.5 million, an increase of 77.4 percent compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Myrtle Beach

These guys came into the restaurant scene hard this October with the declaration that they have the best wings at the beach, and if you don’t agree with them? Kluck it.

Kluck-It, 912 U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach, serves its delicious chicken wings in silver-tin dog bowls, lined, of course, with foil. There are nearly 20 flavors to pick from, including mango habanero, sweet chili, jerk and ghost pepper. But the menu is not just limited to wings.

You can also order things like salads and sandwiches like the Big Dog Burger, the Meatball Parmesan, a Buffalo Chicken Philly, a Philly Cheesesteak Deluxe and more, with sides like fries, Mac and Cheese Bites, a Potato Twister and Broccoli Cheese Bites.

Kluck-It also offers brick-oven pizza, with specialty pizzas like Chicken Bacon Ranch, Hawaiian and more.

Owners of Kluck-It encourage pitbull owners to bring pictures of their dogs to hang on the wall of the business. They are closed Tuesdays, but are open other days at 11 a.m. and close at midnight, except Friday and Saturday when they close at 1 a.m.

Good news for those wanting to document one of the most unique school years we’ve collectively had ever.

Shutterfly/Lifetouch, the school picture folks, filed for a business license with the city of Myrtle Beach. That means we don’t have to worry about kids having that one weird-looking year where school pictures look different than other years. Looks like we’ll be able to let the pros handle it, at least in Myrtle Beach. Lisa Bourcier, spokeswoman for Horry County Schools, said school pictures are handled by the administration at each school.

OK, so maybe 2020 hasn’t been your lucky year. But have you given metal detecting a shot? Well, you’re in luck (get it?).

Metal Detecting of Myrtle Beach opened its metal detector rental service in October. Tiffany Schumal, co-owner of the company, said they provide state-of-the-art equipment for hourly rentals. They also “provide the knowledge customers need to make the most of their time treasure hunting.”

Schumal said the company plans to expand beyond Myrtle Beach by spring to serve Surfside Beach, as well.

Who knows? Maybe 2020 IS your lucky year. You may just have to look a little bit below the surface. Give Metal Detecting of Myrtle Beach a call for pricing and availability at (843) 698-1076.

Know of a business opening or closing? Email me at jrodriguez@postandcourier.com or call (843) 834-0419.