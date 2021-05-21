Who collects hospitality fees is changing in Horry County. Here is what you need to know.

CONWAY — Starting July 1, hospitality fees will change throughout Horry County.

While most people might not see much of a change in the price of their fees, who is getting the money will change.

Horry County and Myrtle Beach settled the hospitality lawsuit on April 16, now municipalities throughout the county are reverting its hospitality fees to 1 percent.

Before the lawsuit, hospitality fees and accommodation taxes would go to Horry County and the respective municipality. But during the lawsuit, Horry County was not allowed to collect fees in the eight municipalities like Myrtle Beach or Conway.

So places like Conway raised its local hospitality fee during the lawsuit — collecting the full fee for the city.

With the lawsuit settled, things will go back to normal.

Businesses like hotels, amusement parks, rental car lots, restaurants, and any other food or beverage service can charge a hospitality fee throughout the county.

And municipalities can charge fees within their respective limits, along with Horry County.

Horry County collects both the hospitality fee and accommodation tax for people who live or vacation in unincorporated areas.

Starting July 1, Horry County will again begin to collect a 1.5 percent hospitality tax throughout the county and municipalities will collect its 1 percent, for a total of a 2.5 percent tax.

Municipalities throughout Horry County will have until July 1 to make these changes to its governing documents.

The city of Conway already made it official, changing its current 2 percent hospitality fee collection back to 1 percent and its 3 percent accommodations tax back to 0.5 percent during its May 17 council meeting.

Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Mark Kruea said Myrtle Beach would follow suit but was unsure of the exact date.

Spokesperson Kelly Moore said Horry County would not pass a new ordinance like Conway as they could not collect taxes during the lawsuit so things will go back to normal July 1.

The Post and Courier could not immediately confirm when the following municipalities will pass its respective ordinances: Atlantic Beach, Aynor, Briarcliffe Acres, Loris, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach.

Nothing will change for residents or visitors who live or travel in unincorporated Horry County like the Carolina Forest area.