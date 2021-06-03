While murder rates rise in SC, Myrtle Beach numbers remain steady

MYRTLE BEACH — Despite new data showing a rise in murders across the state, Myrtle Beach's numbers have remained steady.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy said the agency’s homicide numbers have remained steady during the past five years and haven’t mimicked the statewide rise.
Myrtle Beach police have worked five or fewer homicide cases during each of the previous five years through the end of 2020, a spokesman for the agency said.
Prock pointed to community programs including school resource officers, neighborhood watches, a citizen’s police academy and outreach to children at area recreation centers as examples of the police agency trying to build relationships in the community.
“Public safety is a shared responsibility,” Prock said. “We can’t do our job if we don’t know what’s going on, and we want to emphasize that.”
The rate of murders went up roughly 25 percent in 2020 from 457 to 571 in South Carolina, according to a report released June 3. Aggravated assaults went up 9.3 percent from 19,469 to 21,272. For the first time in two years, there was a rise in arson cases, which increased approximately 19 percent after declining in 2019.
“I’m particularly troubled by this increase in the number of murders,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said. “We have seen murders increase 51 percent over the last five years in South Carolina.”
Keel said that gangs, drugs and criminal access to guns play a “significant” role in the increases across the state. He also pointed out that legislation also plays in a part in what the state is seeing.
“Given this alarming surge, it’s very disheartening to see so much effort and attention being directed to anti-public safety legislation,” Keel said. “It puts criminals back on the streets and makes our communities less safe.
“Efforts like citizen reform only serve to incentivize criminal conduct. If we make prosecution of drug crimes more difficult and we decrease penalties for breaking the law, the public’s safety becomes more at risk.”
Jimmy Richardson, solicitor for 15th Judicial Circuit, said that Horry County is experiencing more gangs who are selling drugs like heroin and fentanyl in the community, adding to the problem. He also explained that he wants to see more legislation to make the penalties stiffer for those who commit violent crimes.
“We’ve done a really good job locally in Horry and Georgetown, by reaching with our federal partners in helping our area police to do long-term investigations and tie up entire gangs at one time.”
Richardson said that prison numbers are currently at record lows.
“It’s nothing but them trying to turn them (inmates) out,” he said. “Ten years ago, we had a lot more people in prison. I’m not saying that everyone should go to prison, but ones that are there, you don’t need to be turning them out as hard as you can either. They are in there for doing some pretty bad stuff.”
Stephen Fastenau contributed from Columbia.