What led to former bar owners winning a $300K jury award from the city of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — The city of Myrtle Beach was ordered to pay $300,000 in damages to two former business owners after a jury determined that the city interfered with a contract the couple had to sell their downtown bar in 2015.
The business was in the Superblock area in downtown Myrtle Beach, a five-sided block located at Ninth Avenue North and Kings Highway, and just a stone’s throw from the old Myrtle Beach Pavilion site. Established businesses claimed the city tried to push them out of the block, which included a hodgepodge of different dance clubs and bars, to redevelop the area into family-friendly venues, such as a children’s museum and a library, although those never took hold.
The plaintiffs, Henry and Ginny Brewington, said in their original lawsuit that the city “began a campaign to shut down certain businesses they deemed undesirable to the area.”
In addition, the city is currently facing two federal lawsuits from multiple former Superblock bar and club owners, claiming “harassment and intimidation” of their businesses to make them move, according to court records.
The city said it had nothing to add when asked about the judgement and the other pending cases.
The Brewingtons were originally awarded $500,000 on June 23 after a three-day trial, but that amount was reduced by Judge Steven John after the city filed a motion saying the state law limited the recovery amount to the state’s maximum of $300,000 because it was a single occurrence.
The Brewingtons opened Levelz Bar & Grill on Ninth Avenue North in the Superblock in 2014 after years of successful ventures back in Williamsburg County where they live.
“They basically came to live out the American dream and make enough money that their family could be comfortable, and then they ran into the city of Myrtle Beach,” said attorney Tucker Player, one of two who represented the Brewingtons.
Ginny Brewington said in an interview that when they went to look at the building originally, they discovered that it had great potential to make a profit as it was not only two blocks from the police station but also two blocks from the ocean.
She said they almost decided not to open because of the initial roadblocks they faced with the city after getting their business license.
“Every time we went there (city), or we had an inspection, it was like now you have to do zoning or now you have to do this,” she said. “If they would have given us a list of everything we had to do in the city of Myrtle Beach, we probably would have walked away then."
Brewington explained that her husband had experience operating clubs since 1981 so they went ahead with the process.
Ginny Brewington said that soon after opening, the Myrtle Beach Police Department constantly came by, conducting what she called “keep checks” to only find some patrons on separate occasions in possession of marijuana.
“They wrote up a couple of guys for that, and they held that against us, but my thing is that if you can’t keep it out of the city, how do you expect me to keep it out of the club?” she asked.
She said there was one incident where they were serving someone a bottle of champagne in their VIP section, and it had a lit sparkler in it.
“In one of those little 'keep checks' the cops were having, they took a picture of them serving someone with a sparkler, next thing you know the fire marshal is calling,” she said. Fireworks are illegal in Myrtle Beach, and she said they received a citation for having fireworks in the city limits. That ticket was eventually dismissed.
She said that she contacted Lisa Robertson, an officer with the police department, in January 2015 to file a complaint about the recent harassment by the police at their business. A few days later, they arrived at a scheduled meeting thinking they would hear something about the compliant, but instead she said they were "blindsided” with a nine-item nuisance list.
Ginny Brewington said that her husband broke down on the stand during the trial, recalling the events of the meeting with the city.
“Every time my husband even talks about that day, he gets emotional,” she said.
The worst thing on the list, according to her, were a couple of instances where patrons were smoking marijuana. The Brewingtons received a public notice from the solicitor’s office telling them they had 10 days to fix the problems.
Ginny Brewington explained that they made it a smoke-free club, which she knew would cost them money. That Valentine’s Day, the club had to throw a patron out who was smoking; he was eventually shot and killed at a building next door in a crime that she said, “had nothing to do with their business.”
After the fatal shooting in 2015, the club was deemed a public nuisance by the 15th Circuit Solicitor and ordered closed for a year, according to a court order.
“It just progressively got worse, until the city shut them down for what was essentially five joints and a sparkler,” Player said.
The Brewingtons said they finally had enough and found an interested buyer, Natalie Litsey, who signed a contract of sale to purchase the business for $150,000.
The lawsuit said that the city contacted Litsey and “interrogated her as to the business she intended to open at the location, what her relationship was to the Brewingtons, whether she had the appropriate licenses” and let her know that Club Levelz “had been a problem location and that incidents that had occurred in proximity to their location were directly related to their business.”
After being questioned, Litsey called off the purchase, the lawsuit said.
“My question to the jury was, what in the hell were they supposed to comply with?" Player said. "Show me what the police or the city asked the Brewingtons to do that they did not do except guarantee that no crime would occur in or around the club because the thing that they used to shut them down immediately was a shooting that occurred next door.”
Player is also representing the former Superblock club and bar owners in the two pending federal lawsuits, and said that all they are waiting on is a court date from the judge.