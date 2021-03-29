Westward, grow! But we need to take the time to do right by Horry County's history.

CONWAY — My grandma probably didn’t look down from heaven very happily knowing the first meal I prepared after moving into our family farm house was frozen chicken nuggets.
But she would probably understand I was tired and just didn’t feel like cooking after a long weekend of moving. Though I know if she were in my shoes after a long weekend of moving, she would’ve still cooked a big meal — and there likely would’ve been a pound cake waiting for dessert.
Four years after her death and almost a year since my grandfather’s death, the house has been empty for a bit now, and my family and I are slowly bringing it back to life.
After painting the dark paneling on the walls to brighten it up, I’ve been sure to replace photos back in the same spots, and even a wall clock next to the kitchen bar where my Grandpa Wallace used to sit. It still brings back the same memories, even though it’s a new clock.
Many of the dishes I inherited after my Grandma Reba passed away have returned back to the cabinets each lived in for many years. And some of the horrid-looking wallpaper she picked out is still on the walls. (Sorry, Grandma, but it’s going to come down at some point.)
Many things throughout the home are new, updated versions of what was here for so many years. It’s a magical place that shouldn’t totally be erased without keeping some of the same aesthetics from the past.
The home’s history, along with the new changes, upgrades and my husband and I moving in and trying to keep some things the same, have led me to think about Horry County and its growth, particularly in the Conway and western parts of the county.
It makes me hope that as we grow, we remember what was here.
For western Horry County, it’s the fields full of tobacco rows, dirt roads, small communities, pastures with horses and cows, and the sound of tractors.
Development isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
In some cases, it’s inevitable.
In other cases, it’s unwelcomed.
Nevertheless, it’s happening. And it’s happening on land that was once grew tobacco, corn, peanuts, okra, potatoes, you name it.
As I look out across the property my grandpa used to have full of tobacco, some pieces of the property parceled off where he began to build homes before he died, I see land that looks tired, making me wonder “what’s next” for many acres across the county that aren’t being farmed any longer. The road is filling up with new homes as the number of folks farming dwindles, and there is less need for land to farm.
Though new development may not be detrimental to some parts of the county, it still can come with consequences if it isn’t planned and thought out smartly. And we could lose some of that western Horry County charm. More importantly, it’s going to come with questions: How will we handle public safety in these parts? What’s next for roads? Will there be more schools?
The approach to development should be remembering the charm while updating it to help with the growth, but also answering these questions to make sure the county has the adequate resources to handle more people.
Even though there are negative parts of the county’s history, things that should stay in the past, we can’t and shouldn’t forget the good, what brought us to where we are today.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: As we move forward, we have to reflect on history, what worked, what didn’t work, and go forth knowing where we came from and how this county was built.
The Horry County Planning and Zoning Department is currently working to create a committee to develop land use tools for rural Horry County, the staff announced March 25 during a planning commission workshop. The committee will be reviewing various tools for rural residential development.
There are many decisions to be made as the county’s population is expected to double in the next 20 years. Those decisions need to be made logically.
And as for deciding to make those frozen chicken nuggets, I made up for it in the morning with scrambled eggs, bacon and toast, just like my grandma used to make every single morning.
I like to think that made my grandma proud, just as I like to think what Horry County is today makes her proud, too. Let's continue on that path, for ourselves and for all of the Grandpa Wallaces and Grandma Rebas of the past.